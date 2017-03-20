Juanita Glenn, Minuteman Press franchise owner, Upper Marlboro, MD The cost to start up the company is nothing compared to the support that you get from headquarters and locally. I am so thankful and blessed to be a franchise owner with Minuteman Press. Past News Releases RSS Minuteman Press International Makes...

Juanita Glenn is the proud owner of her brand new Minuteman Press design, print, and marketing franchise located at 892 Largo Center Drive in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. "We offer a myriad of services to people who are interested in business cards, banners, signs, postcards, notary, web development, mobile apps, and more," says Juanita. She adds, "With two graphic and web designers at our location, we can put together any type of design that a person can dream or imagine."

Prior to joining the Minuteman Press franchise family, Juanita Glenn worked as an administrative assistant at a local university in the Washington, DC area. Her passion for web development and graphic design then led her to pursue a degree in computer studies. "Afterwards, I landed a job as a Technical Specialist and Web Developer which took my career to another level. With that, I focused a lot more on graphic and web design. I became more passionate about this profession and I continued to enhance my skills."

While working full-time, Juanita decided to start her own web development, graphic design, and computer training company. Her experiences as an entrepreneur led her to Minuteman Press, as Juanita explains, "As I was outsourcing work to be printed for my clients, I was oftentimes dissatisfied with the online printing service I was receiving. I started wondering what it would be like to have my own printing shop. I prayed that God would allow this to happen for me one day."

Juanita continues, "As faith would have it, in 2015, I happened to be working on a logo design for a client in Brooklyn, New York and she mentioned Minuteman Press as the company she uses for printing. To my surprise, I had never heard about Minuteman Press. After I got off the phone with my client, I went in research mode. I found out so many wonderful things about Minuteman Press that I had to contact the office for more information. Although I was not ready to start becoming a franchise owner just yet, I wanted to do my homework so that when I was ready I had all of the information needed to make my decision."

Franchise Research Pays Off

When Juanita's job was downsized in 2015, she knew she had an important decision to make: "I felt that after 27 years of service at my previous job, it was time for me to change careers. After praying and seeking advice, I took a leap of faith and left my job. Once I completed graduate school in 2016 with a degree in management, I felt ready to hone in on what I had learned from school and the skills I had obtained over the years. I wanted to be my own boss and I knew Minuteman Press was the right franchise for what I wanted to do. I was comforted in knowing that Minuteman Press had been around for over 40 years and the company was well-established with a great business model and structure."

Along with the business model, Juanita also appreciated the training and ongoing support Minuteman Press offered her on both the corporate and local levels. She says, "There are several things that impress me about Minuteman Press, but the one thing that I am most intrigued about is the support from their corporate headquarters in New York. During my training in New York, Mike Jutt, Minuteman Press International Executive VP and Director of Training, was very helpful in making sure that I received the equipment needed for my new shop. I hit an expected bump in the road and Mike Jutt stepped in to help the process move forward."

As for the local support she has received back home in Upper Marlboro, Juanita Glenn could not be happier. She explains, "Bob Heimbuch, Regional VP for Minuteman Press International and Eric Shank, Field Representative, have been so helpful in making sure my Minuteman Press store was up and running as well as keeping me on track with the setup and marketing. Bob made sure he found the location I was looking for to start my Minuteman Press franchise. He was instrumental in keeping me abreast of the things necessary to help with the operation of the store. Afterwards, Eric Shank was able set up the store, organize it, establish accounts with the vendors and assist me constantly with marketing the business. I am totally grateful for their help because I would not have known what to do if I was out there alone."

Satisfaction from Running the Business

When asked about the most rewarding thing about being her own boss and running the business, two words stick out to Juanita Glenn: Satisfaction and teamwork. She comments, "What I get the most satisfaction from is being able to interact with all types of people. I am very people-oriented and it gives me great pleasure to meet people from all types of background."

Juanita elaborates, "Furthermore, I've always wanted to have a family-friendly environment where employees would love to come to work. My employees are very loyal to the business and I consider them as my team. I don't throw my weight around because I'm the boss and I let them know that we are a team, but every team has a leader. We make sure that we all help each other out as much as possible in order to keep work flowing in an expeditious manner. One of the things that I am proudest of from my team is that we exude professionalism and it is evident when people tell us that from the way we answer the phone to how we treat them when they come into the store. I have always felt that a business should be run by treating people with respect and professionalism and that is what makes me most proud of the team that I have working with me."

The support she received from her parents and church family also makes this experience especially rewarding for Juanita: "I am grateful for my parents and church family who have given me lots of love and support as I was getting the business started. My father who has his own company, Jones Construction Company, was the person that helped me during the renovation of the store. I am grateful that he was a part of the process and I get many compliments on how beautiful the store looks. I feel so proud and thankful that my father was a part of this great process."

Getting Involved in the Community and Giving Back

Being a business owner gives Juanita Glenn a chance to really make a difference in the community, and she has already received positive feedback from clients that have welcomed her with open arms. She says, "It is so important to give back and I believe that we are on earth to help one another. It feels good to help someone who needs my type of service. I oftentimes hear from clients that I was needed in the community. Hearing that gives me a great feeling!"

She expands, "I am very passionate about church and youth activities. This helps to keep me grounded and humble. Also, I recently became a part of a networking group called the Business Leadership Council of Prince George's County Maryland. This opportunity came from a client who felt that I would be a good fit for the organization. I am very excited to become a part of this because it will give me more exposure and bring about additional opportunities for the business."

Typical Day

For Juanita Glenn, a typical day as a Minuteman Press franchise owner consists of managing and marketing the business: "The typical day for me at Minuteman Press in Upper Marlboro is making sure that all of my clients get their work completed in a timely manner. I make sure my team is not stressed out and that things are flowing orderly in the store. It can be hectic at times when we get bombarded with lots of projects, but we all work very well under pressure. When I am not out marketing, I am in the office helping the team as well as following up with those I have previously marketed to."

When she is not working on the business, Juanita enjoys her time at church and with her family. She says, "I love to attend bible study and church service because it gives me so much peace and fulfilment. I also like reading things that are very meaningful, spending time with my husband and our dog Eli. While I have been extremely busy since starting Minuteman Press, I enjoy every bit of quality time I can spend with my husband. He has been my greatest supporter during this entire process and I am thankful for his love, support and encouragement."

Business Goals and Advice for Others

Like any business owner who is just starting out, Juanita Glenn is working hard to grow her business. As for her immediate goals for the business, she states, "My goal for 2017 is to elevate the business to another level by networking with other groups and organizations. I plan to get government and local contracts by registering with those agencies that need this type of service."

When asked about what advice she would have for other aspiring business owners, Juanita answers, "My advice to anyone who is looking to own a franchise is that Minuteman Press is an A-1 company. It's no wonder they are rated the #1 Marketing and Printing Franchise within the industry by Entrepreneur several times over."

Juanita thoughtfully concludes, "Being your own boss is so rewarding in so many ways because you have the freedom to do what you love and be creative. The cost to start up the company is nothing compared to the support that you get from headquarters and locally. I am so thankful and blessed to be a franchise owner with Minuteman Press."

Juanita Glenn's Minuteman Press franchise is located at 892 Largo Center Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. For more information, call Juanita and her team at (301) 456-2587 or visit their website: http://uppermarlboro-md.minutemanpress.com

