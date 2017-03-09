Minuteman Press International has been listed by Franchise Business Review on their 2017 Top B2B Franchises list. Being listed as one of the Top B2B franchises of 2017 is a real honor that speaks to the value our owners see in our franchise system as well as the strong integrity of our business model. Past News Releases RSS Mom and Entrepreneur: Minuteman...

Like Father Like Daughter:...

Minuteman Press Franchise Has Grand...

Thanks to positive feedback and Minuteman Press franchise reviews from its owners, Minuteman Press International has made the Franchise Business Review 2017 Top B2B Franchises list. Minuteman Press, which is the world's largest design, print, and marketing franchise, holds the honor of being one of only 33 franchise brands ranked high enough by their franchisees to make Franchise Business Review's list of top business to business franchises. Earlier this year, Franchise Business Review also named Minuteman Press International to its 2017 Top Franchises list.

"Being listed as one of the Top B2B franchises of 2017 is a real honor that speaks to the value our owners see in our franchise system as well as the strong integrity of our business model," says Bob Titus, Minuteman Press International President and CEO. He adds, "We take great pride in the fact that our high rankings with Franchise Business Review are the direct result of positive feedback from our owners."

For the 2017 Top B2B Franchises list, Franchise Business Review used data they collected from surveying 4,934 franchisees from 53 different B2B franchise brands over the past 18 months. Those who were surveyed were asked about different aspects of their franchises that were crucial to their success such as core values, training, leadership, marketing, and financial picture. Minuteman Press scored especially high in the core values category, which addresses whether or not franchisees trust and respect their franchisor, how they feel about its honesty and ethics, as well as if they feel their franchisor cares about their success.

As a top B2B franchise that has over 40 years of experience with franchising, Minuteman Press International offers key benefits for owners. Because target customers are other businesses, Minuteman Press franchises typically operate on a Monday-Friday schedule during normal business hours. This enables owners the potential to spend quality time with their families at nights and on weekends. Also, since many business owners use print in their operations and also seek out ways to market and grow their businesses, Minuteman Press products and services are able to help fill those essential needs of today's business professionals. Visit http://www.minutemanpressfranchise.com for more information.

About Minuteman Press International

Minuteman Press International is a number one rated business marketing and printing franchise that offers world class training and unparalleled ongoing local support. Started in 1973 by Roy Titus and his son Bob, Minuteman Press began franchising in 1975 and has grown to over 950 business service franchise locations worldwide including the U.S., Australia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Minuteman Press is ranked #1 in category by Entrepreneur 25 times and 14 years in a row, including 2017. Franchise Business Review has also named Minuteman Press International to its 2017 Top Franchises and 2017 Top B2B Franchises lists thanks to positive feedback and reviews from owners.

At Minuteman Press, we are the modern version of the printing industry, providing high quality products and services that meet the needs of today's business professionals and go way beyond ink on paper. Today, our centers offer innovative branding solutions and produce custom designs, promotional products, branded apparel, direct mail marketing, large format printing (banners and posters), signs, and much more. Prior experience is not necessary to own and operate a successful Minuteman Press franchise.

To learn more about Minuteman Press franchise opportunities, call 1-800-645-3006 or visit http://www.minutemanpressfranchise.com