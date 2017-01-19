Minuteman Press Franchise Has Grand Opening in Tyler, Texas

Mark and Darrie Daniels (center) joined by friends and community members at their Minuteman Press grand opening in Tyler, Texas We decided to franchise because when I previously owned a print shop, it was extremely difficult to do the research and even everyday things like pricing on my own, and I had zero help. Past News Releases RSS Minuteman Press International...

Mark and Darrie Daniels own the new Minuteman Press design, print and marketing franchise in Tyler, Texas. At their recent grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony organized with the Tyler Chamber of Commerce, Mark and Darrie welcomed community members, colleagues and friends to their center located at 322 E SE Loop 323, Suite 130.

Minuteman Press offers a wide variety of printing and marketing products and services to help businesses operate and grow. From essential everyday items to complete marketing and direct mail campaigns, Minuteman Press can produce anything you can put a name, image or logo on. They are able to offer custom designs, branding solutions, promotional products, signs, banners, and much more, meeting the needs of today's business professionals.

Prior to franchising with Minuteman Press, Darrie Daniels worked as Accounts Receivable/Payable for four companies and also conducted materials testing for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) in their asphalt laboratory. She also did International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) reporting for 30 trucks at two trucking companies. Meanwhile, Mark Daniels had previous printing experience with RR Donnelley and also ran an independent printing business in Nacogdoches, Texas.

"We decided to franchise because when I previously owned a print shop, it was extremely difficult to do the research and even everyday things like pricing on my own, and I had zero help," says Mark. He adds, "What sold me on Minuteman Press were three things: 1. Their proprietary pricing and management software is incredible, and nothing comes close to it; 2. The support I receive from the corporate office and local field reps means I don't have to do this alone anymore and experienced people have my back; and 3. The fact that the support I get includes people coming into my store and actually being here on site is really huge for me and the business."

Mark Daniels is also excited to leverage his experience to serve the business community and clients in Tyler. "We are truly geared towards providing the highest levels of quality and customer service. I believe that every order and even every interaction is a reflection on our business, and I am a perfectionist myself. We want all of our customers to have a positive experience and also feel that the products and services we provide are professional, invaluable, and will exceed their expectations."

"We are proud to welcome Mark and Darrie into the Minuteman Press franchise family," says Pete Scaglione, Minuteman Press International Regional Vice President for the Dallas region. "I was thrilled to attend their grand opening and help welcome them to their new chapter as business owners."

For more information on the new Minuteman Press franchise in Tyler, Texas, call Mark and Darrie Daniels at (903) 630-6379 or visit their website: http://www.tyler-tx.minutemanpress.com

About Minuteman Press International

Minuteman Press International is a number one rated business service franchise that offers world class training and unparalleled ongoing local support. Started in 1973 by Roy Titus and his son Bob, Minuteman Press began franchising in 1975 and has grown to over 950 locations worldwide including the U.S., Australia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Minuteman Press is ranked #1 in category by Entrepreneur for 14 years in a row and 25 times overall, including 2017. We are the modern version of the printing industry, providing high quality products and services for businesses that go way beyond just ink on paper. Today our stores produce promotional products, custom apparel, direct mail advertising, large format printing (banners and posters), signs, and much more. Prior experience is not necessary to own and operate a successful Minuteman Press franchise.

