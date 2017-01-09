Franchise Business Review has awarded Minuteman Press International a spot on its 2017 Top Franchises list thanks to positive feedback from Minuteman Press franchise owners. When franchisees and franchisors are unified and trust one another, the likelihood of their success greatly improves. The Core Values rankings Minuteman Press received from its franchisees shows that it is well positioned for such success. Past News Releases RSS Minuteman Press International Earns...

Franchise Business Review, a leading franchisee satisfaction research firm, identified Minuteman Press International as one of its 2017 Top Franchises after surveying its franchisees.

The survey found that Minuteman Press franchisees feel it exceeds their expectations in a variety of areas, most notably when it comes to Core Values. The Core Values section of Franchise Business Review’s survey addresses whether or not franchisees Trust and Respect their franchisor, how they feel about its Honesty & Ethics, as well as if they feel their franchisor cares about their success. Minuteman Press exceeded a Very Good, or 4 out of 5, ranking in all these areas. The full results of Minuteman Press franchisee satisfaction survey are available for free at MinutemanPressFranchise.com and within the Franchise Reviews section of FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

“Trust is a key element in a successful relationship between a franchise system and its franchisees,” says Michelle Rowan, President of Franchise Business Review. “Since a brand must compete to thrive, when franchisees and franchisors are unified and trust one another, the likelihood of their success greatly improves. The Core Values rankings Minuteman Press received from its franchisees shows that it is well positioned for such success.”

"We are honored to be awarded a top franchise of 2017 distinction by Franchise Business Review," said Bob Titus, Minuteman Press International President and CEO. "It is especially rewarding knowing that this award was the direct result of Minuteman Press franchise reviews from our owners who were surveyed independently. To see us rank so highly in Core Values and have great rankings across the board is really a testament to the integrity and high quality of our business model and our franchise system."

Only 200 franchise brands had high enough franchisee satisfaction to make Franchise Business Review’s 2017 Top Franchises list. They were selected based on survey data obtained from over 30,000 franchisees representing more than 334 low-cost brands over the past 18 months. Franchisees answered 33 questions ranking their franchise system in the areas of financial opportunity, training and support, leadership, operations and product development, core values (e.g., honesty and integrity of franchisor), general satisfaction, and the franchisee community. An additional 16 questions asked franchisees about their market area, demographics, business lifestyle, overall enjoyment running their franchise, and role in the franchisee community.

About Minuteman Press International

Minuteman Press International is a number one rated business service franchise that offers world class training and unparalleled ongoing local support. Started in 1973 by Roy Titus and his son Bob, Minuteman Press began franchising in 1975 and has grown to over 950 locations worldwide including the U.S., Australia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Minuteman Press is rated #1 in category by Entrepreneur for 14 years in a row and 25 times overall, including 2017. We are the modern version of the printing industry, providing high quality products and services for businesses that go way beyond just ink on paper. Today our stores produce promotional products, custom apparel, direct mail advertising, large format printing (banners and posters), signs, and much more. Prior experience is not necessary to own and operate a successful Minuteman Press franchise.

Learn more about Minuteman Press design, printing, and marketing franchise opportunities by calling 1-800-645-3006 and access Minuteman Press franchise reviews at http://www.minutemanpressfranchise.com

About Franchise Business Review

Since 2005 we have provided prospective owners with insight from current franchisees and franchisors with data they leverage to improve their brands via our independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and franchise buyer experiences. Services include commissioned franchise research projects and industry-wide studies of franchisee satisfaction. Call (603) 433-2270 or visit http://www.franchisebusinessreview.com for more information.