New Junior Tennis Camps in Missouri Hosted by Nike Tennis Camps

Coach Gaston will host to two weeks of day and overnight tennis camps at University of Missouri in Columbia, MO. These summer tennis camps will combine technical tennis instruction and drilling from a top notch coaching staff, supervised match play, and a variety of evening social activities.

“Coach Gaston brings to the court a wealth of tennis experience,” states Wendy Shpiz, vice president of Nike Tennis Camps. “Under his leadership, and with a prime location such as University of Missouri, you have the formula for a truly memorable week of camp.”

Gaston launched his coaching career in 2008 as a High Performance Coach at Weil Tennis Academy in Ojai, Calif. He then served as a traveling coach for three players who ranked in ATP/WTA’s top 100 list before shifting to ATI Tennis Academy, where he was hired as Tennis Director & Head of Tennis for Made Scholarships. The Rome, Ga., native landed his first collegiate coaching position at Furman University in 2014. He was the assistant coach for the men’s program and helped steer the Paladins to eight victories in their last 10 matches to round out a solid campaign.

“I am very excited to host Nike Tennis Camps at University of Missouri this summer,” states Gaston. “My staff of college players and I are very excited to be affiliated with the best camps in the country. We look forward to seeing you on the courts.”

Campers, parents, and coaches interested in the 2017 Nike Tennis Camp at University of Missouri this summer can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is the world's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.