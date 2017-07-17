2nd Annual Meadows Livingstone Scholarship Fund Concert The Meadows Livingstone School has a ninety-five percent college acceptance rate for Black children. —Bob Livingstone

Grammy-nominated Linda Tillery & the Cultural Heritage Choir, Oakland-based artist and activist Jennifer Johns, local actress Reyna Amaya, and many more will come together for an evening of art and culture to benefit the Meadows Livingstone School scholarship fund. The 2nd Annual Meadows Livingstone Scholarship Fund Benefit Concert will be held:

Sunday, August 6 at 7pm - 9pm

Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse

2020 Addison Street

Berkeley, CA 94704

San Francisco gentrification is forcing small businesses to close and catapulting an outward migration of Black families. However, even in uncertain times, a small school continues to thrive. Since 1979 the Meadows Livingstone School has provided exceptional educational experiences for Black children. In recent years residents of the San Francisco Bay Area have watched their communities change at a rapid pace. Amidst displacement, eviction and ever-changing neighborhoods it is more important than ever to preserve and support nurturing educational spaces for our youth of color. The Meadows Livingstone School is such an environment and the success of its graduates attests to this. Proceeds from the 2nd Annual Meadows Livingstone Scholarship Fund Benefit Concert will be directed towards scholarships for children to attend the Meadows Livingstone School in the 2018-19 school year.

---

About The Meadows Livingstone School

MLS is the only private Afrocentric elementary school in San Francisco. Our fearless little school strives to meet the educational, cultural and social needs of Black children through a low student/teacher ratio, an emphasis on peer mentorship and immersive experiences in art, dance, drumming, swimming, and yoga. Ninety-five percent of MLS graduates have gone on to attend and graduated from four–year universities including Morehouse, Emerson, Occidental, Columbia, Smith, Yale and many of the UC’s and California State universities. More about MLS at meadowslivingstoneschool.com