MobileFrame today announced it has been recognized by Gartner as the newest member of the June 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms (MADP).

This recognition is a significant milestone as it validates MobileFrame’s incredible track record of customer success, led by innovative technology that allows mobile applications to be deployed in lightning fast speed.

Gartner states that, "if you don't already use a MADP, evaluate and deploy one as a cornerstone product supporting your mobile development strategy, especially if your organization is starting to develop and deploy mobile apps at high volume (for example, more than six apps per year)."

MobileFrame is the leading code-free mobile application development platform that includes everything a company needs to ensure that their mobility projects run smoothly. With MobileFrame’s trailblazing technology, companies can give their field force the apps they need on the devices they love. Even the most complex applications can be written once and simultaneously deployed to any iOS, Android and Windows based device. With successful deployments worldwide, customers have set MobileFrame as their corporate wide mobility standard that solves their most pressing mobile challenges, while at the same time fueling their growth.

“We’re proud to maintain and build upon a strong and loyal customer base committed to supporting us in identifying areas of core strength and further growth. Our client testimonials speak to MobileFrame’s ability to deliver better time to market and ease of use through our platform,” said Lonny Oswalt, Chief Executive Officer, MobileFrame. “We look forward to continuing our “customer-first” approach to ensuring their success by offering a comprehensive solution, supported by a world class product and support organization.”

Gartner's Magic Quadrants are based on a thorough research and analysis process, which include vendor and customer interviews.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MobileFrame

MobileFrame is the leading 100% code-free enterprise class mobile platform that enables customers to deploy and manage sophisticated native, web or hybrid applications across iOS, Android and Windows based operating systems. Powered by MobileFrame’s patented, code free “write once, deploy anywhere” mobile platform approach, enterprises can design, build, configure, test and manage custom apps across the enterprise from a single solution with no coding required. Every feature required for a successful enterprise class deployment is built-in, including mobile application development, device management, military grade security, project administration and GPS tracking. MobileFrame also provides a suite of ready-to-run apps for every industry that can be easily tailored to meet any requirement. For more info, please visit http://MobileFrame.com . Or follow us on Facebook, Twitter & LinkedIn.

