Best Overall Consumer Review Score Our hope is that these recognitions can further assist consumers with identifying which companies are truly worthy of their trust.

MobileHelp© has been awarded the “Best Overall Consumer Score” in the medical alert industry by bestcompany.com, an independent consumer review site. MobileHelp was selected to receive this recognition from among 105 other medical alert companies.

“It’s an honor to be chosen for this award,” said MobileHelp CMO Jeff Hilton. “Our company vision is to be someone's hero every day. Earning the highest customer score on bestcompany.com indicates our customers notice we are working hard to make that goal a reality."

With more than 450 real consumer reviews on bestcompany.com, MobileHelp distinguished itself from among its competitors with its impressive consumer review score of 9.4/10. Reviewers cited reasons for the high score that included the company’s no contract policy and its 30-day money-back guarantee.

“We wish to congratulate MobileHelp on earning this designation as the company with the best overall consumer score in the medical alert industry,” said Best Company CEO Jeff Grover. “Our hope is that these recognitions can further assist consumers with identifying which companies are worthy of their trust.”

# # #

About Best Company

Best Company ranks and reviews companies in hundreds of different industries. Unlike other review sites, companies listed on bestcompany.com cannot buy their position, nor is a company’s ranking manipulated or inflated by Best Company for financial gain. A company’s ranking is based on and calculated by an objective set of ranking criteria, as well as user reviews. For more information on how Best Company ranks and awards companies, click here.

About MobileHelp

Headquartered in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University, MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp’s PERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at http://www.MobileHelp.com.