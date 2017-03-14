Modmacro Announces Sponsors For Upcoming Business Advice Book

I share small business advice in a direct and practical manner that I hope will spark business owners to rethink how they approach customers, their staff, and the product they deliver. The advice is simple, but I promise that it will make you think. Past News Releases RSS San Diego Replacement Window...

San Diego Replacement Window...

Crestron and Extron Programming...

Modmacro, Inc., an award-winning web design and digital marketing firm near Temecula, Ca, has announced the final list of sponsors for “Simple Business Advice,” CEO Matthew Smith’s upcoming book to be published by Maven Publishing USA.

About Simple Business Advice

The book includes multiple chapters, each centered on a specific topic relevant to small business owners. The topics are broad in range and cover everything from customer service essentials, to understanding your numbers, to how to set a marketing budget. Each chapter includes Smith’s advice for how business owners should approach challenges, think differently about their operating philosophies, or solve problems with simple, but effective, solutions.

Small Business Sponsors

Smith invited a limited number of Modmacro’s clients and partners to join his book project through sponsorship. The final sponsor list consists:



Mike Merwin of VitalChurch Ministry: An experienced team of pastors who are called to the unique ministry of revitalizing churches through times of transition or crisis.

Mark Grisafe of M. Grisafe Architects: An architectural design firm providing residential and commercial design services in Long Beach, Irvine, Signal Hill, Los Alamitos, and nearby.

Sabrina Conway of Lil’ Chit-Chat Speech and Language Therapy: Partnering with Southern California families to provide premier, in-home pediatric speech and language services

•Matthew Grisafe of AV Programming Associates: Certified Crestron programming, design support, lighting programming, and Crestron system evaluations in San Diego, Orange County, and Los Angeles County.



Michal Bohm of BM Windows San Diego: Top rated supplier and installer of replacement windows and doors in the San Diego area. Guiding the process from consultation to project completion.

Matthew Smith, CEO of Modmacro Inc., and the book’s author, said, “Developing a full-length book is a large undertaking and it’s wonderful to have the support of friends and clients. These book sponsors have chosen to get involved with our mission to provide small business owners with advice and inspiration. I appreciate them making a deliberate move to get involved in this project. We’re really proud of the way this book is coming together and excited that it will soon be available from major online retailers, including Amazon, iBooks, Barnes and Noble and others.”

Smith continued, “In this book, I share small business advice in a direct and practical manner that I hope will spark business owners to rethink how they approach customers, their staff, and the product they deliver. I tend to focus more on the perception, and overall operational effectiveness, of a business. As such, the book doesn’t include much advice on sales techniques or advanced legal issues. Instead, many of the topics discussed are quite basic in principle, but continue to challenge many small business owners. In other words, the advice is simple, hence the book’s title. But I promise that it will make you think.”

“Simple Business Advice” is the third book collaboration between Modmacro and Maven Publishing USA. The two companies work in close partnership to provide practical, quality publications for small business owners.

You can find out more about “Simple Business Advice,” as well as links to more information about the book’s sponsors, on the website dedicated to the book and its publication: http://sbabook.com.

About Modmacro, Inc.

An award-winning web design and digital marketing firm, Modmacro partners with select small businesses to strategically grow their companies. Their integrated marketing approach is based on a healthy mix of original creativity (design), visual appeal (branding), authentic story sharing (PR), driving targeted traffic (SEO), original content creation, user experience design considerations (UX), and practical data insights (analytics).

Now in its seventh year, the company delivers tailor-made marketing solutions whose results illustrate clear value to profit-minded decision makers. Through a simple, proven process, Modmacro’s approach often challenges established thinking and reboots the status quo. The team invests in educating clients, as well as themselves, with the goal of developing lasting, partnership-level relationships. For more information about Modmacro, and to see recent projects, visit their website at https://www.modmacro.com/work/.