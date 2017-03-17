We are extremely pleased with the way in which ModBot is benefitting our SEO clients. It is working behind the scenes, 24 hours a day, to gather data and provide us with insights that we use to inform our organic SEO tactics. Past News Releases RSS Modmacro Announces Sponsors For...

Modmacro, a Southern California-based web design and digital marketing firm, recently announced that their proprietary web crawler, ModBot, has completed its BETA launch and is now being used for all of the company’s SEO clients to actively monitor, crawl, and analyze their websites, as well as the websites of their competitors. ModBot mimics the way Google crawls the internet, providing insight into how Google consumes websites. This allows Modmacro to adjust clients’ websites to achieve higher Google search rankings and increase their exposure.

ModBot was developed by the in-house programming and SEO staff at Modmacro in order to offer a technical SEO advantage to their clients.

ModBot benefits Modmacro’s clients in several important ways. First, and most importantly, it gathers thousands of data points that allow the company to identify opportunities to improve a website’s Google rankings. Second, ModBot allows Modmacro to track websites’ keyword rankings in an automated fashion. Not only does this allow the company’s employees to work more efficiently, but it also creates the ability to easily see trends in targeted keyword rankings. Third, ModBot monitors the uptime of their clients’ websites. If a website crashes, ModBot sends out an immediate notification so the problem can be quickly remedied—greatly reducing a website’s downtime.

Matthew Smith, CEO of Modmacro, said, “We are extremely pleased with the way in which ModBot is benefitting our SEO clients. It is working behind the scenes, 24 hours a day, to gather data and provide us with insights that we use to inform our organic SEO tactics. Our software is currently managing nearly one million data points. Being able to collect and trend that much data at once makes a real difference in the Google search rankings we are able to achieve for our clients. It also takes the burden off our clients of having to keep an eye on their own websites and notify someone if there is a problem. With ModBot, we know immediately if a website crashes and can get to work quickly to get it back online.”

Smith continued, “Few SEO companies have the ability to create a tool like ModBot, and even fewer will take the time to develop something like it. Creating ModBot is just one of the ways we have expanded our commitment to our clients’ online success, offering them a serious advantage you don’t find at many other boutique SEO firms.”

ModBot is currently only available to benefit the SEO clients of Modmacro. For more information about the digital marketing and SEO services offered by Modmacro, visit their website: https://www.modmacro.com/digital-marketing-seo/

About Modmacro, Inc.

An award-winning web design and digital marketing firm, Modmacro partners with select small businesses to strategically grow their companies. Their integrated marketing approach is based on a healthy mix of original creativity (design), visual appeal (branding), authentic story sharing (PR), driving targeted traffic (SEO), original content creation, user experience design considerations (UX), and practical data insights (analytics).

Now in its seventh year, the company delivers tailor-made marketing solutions whose results illustrate clear value to profit-minded decision makers. Through a simple, proven process, Modmacro’s approach often challenges established thinking and reboots the status quo. The team invests in educating clients, as well as themselves, with the goal of developing lasting, partnership-level relationships. For more information about Modmacro, and to see recent projects, visit their website at https://www.modmacro.com/work/.