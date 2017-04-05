Deweyville (TX) ISD Temporary Modular School Campus

Design-build commercial modular building firm Ramtech Building Systems of Mansfield, Texas has announced that three of the company's modular construction projects won coveted Awards of Distinction honors at the Modular Building Institute's 34th annual World of Modular convention and trade show held in Tucson, Arizona on March 20. Ramtech received a first place award in the Relocatable Education category for the modular school campus the company built for the Deweyville Independent School District. The multiple modular buildings that make up the complex replaced the school district's elementary school that was destroyed during the flooding that took place in the area during March of 2016. The relocatable modular project included eight standard portable classroom buildings, an 8,064 square foot eight classroom building, a 6,272 square foot multipurpose facility, and a 5,120 square foot cafeteria with a full-service commercial kitchen capable of accommodating 150 students. Ramtech also received a first place affiliate award in the Permanent Healthcare category for the Sandra Joy Anderson Community Health and Wellness Center built for Huston Tillotson University in Austin, Texas. Ramtech manufactured and installed the 14,700 square foot modular medical clinic for the Black Diamond Group, the lead contractor for the project.

In the Permanent Institutional or Assembly category, Ramtech received an honorable mention award for the Dallas Transitional Center residential reintegration facility built for Corrections Corporation of America. The 31,752 square foot project located in the southern part of Dallas County, was built using Ramtech's Floorless Permanent Modular Construction Process. The facility provides space for 296 residents in eight dorms, and includes a full commercial kitchen, two large activity rooms, and administrative office space.

The 2017 Modular Building Institute Awards of Distinction program included more than 100 entries in categories for relocatable, permanent, and renovated modular buildings, as well as for marketing and promotional pieces. The Awards of Distinction competition includes over 30 categories in which MBI members including manufacturers, dealers, and product and service providers can submit entries. The building awards are judged by an independent panel of building design and construction experts in the areas of architectural excellence, technical innovation & sustainability, cost effectiveness, and energy efficiency.

About Ramtech and Floorless Permanent Modular Construction

Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable and permanent modular buildings for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, and Fortune 500 companies throughout the Southern United States. As a design-build construction company, Ramtech offers full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech's Floorless Permanent Modular Construction process combines the best of off-site prefabrication and on-site construction techniques in order to produce a building faster and with less cost but identical in the look, functionality and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. Ramtech accomplishes this by setting factory assembled modular sections complete with attached ceilings and walls - but no floors - directly onto a conventional concrete slab foundation. This allows the concrete slab to become the floor of the structure just like a site-built building. For more information, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.