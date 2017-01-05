Learfield Acquires Mogo Interactive

It was important to us to find a partner who aligns with our mission and company culture - this is a great fit.

Learfield Communications (Learfield), the collegiate sports marketer, specializing in multimedia content, sponsorship and licensing, has acquired Mogo Interactive, a leading integrated digital marketing firm. The announcement was made jointly by Learfield President and CEO Greg Brown and Mogo Interactive President and CEO Doug Mowbray. The transaction takes effect immediately. The company will continue to operate under the Mogo brands and current employees will remain with the firm.

“We couldn’t be more pleased about this new partnership with Learfield," said Mowbray. “Our goal at Mogo has been to take our sixteen-year foundation to the next level to enable new growth and opportunities, for our 200+ clients and for our amazing team. Learfield has the scope, support and vision to help us expand our services and capabilities in targeted digital advertising. We have the technology and expertise to bring best practices to help Learfield elevate its digital marketing strategies on behalf of its collegiate partners.”

“Mogo Interactive brings unprecedented digital knowledge and capabilities to Learfield. Mogo provides unique capabilities to connect with fans and ticket purchasers by reaching across devices and platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. We are excited about these abilities to better integrate the marketing efforts of our partners and clients as part of an overall marketing strategy. Reaching audiences in multiple ways will yield more effective marketing messages, measurable results and contribute significantly to growing our college partners’ brand equity,” said Brown.

Mogo Marketing + Media was founded in 2000, originally as a media buying agency. When media consumption began to shift dramatically to digital channels around 2005, Mogo was a leader in helping solve the complexities of a fast-moving media environment, bringing best in class digital marketing solutions to its client base. Mogo Interactive and its Arts division, MogoARTS Marketing, currently work with over 200 client partners across the U.S. and Canada, specializing in transactional marketing for arts/entertainment, higher education, public media and finance.

Through recent acquisitions and partnerships, Learfield has greatly expanded its abilities to create valuable social media campaigns, advise clients with branding strategies and provide its partners with important customer insights. According to Learfield COO Marc Jenkins, “Mogo’s innovative digital solutions and expertise will be integrated across the entire spectrum of Learfield’s business offerings, especially within the context of Learfield’s event and sponsorship marketing and ticket sales.”

Mowbray added, “It was important to us to find a partner who aligns with our mission and company culture - this is a great fit.”

ABOUT LEARFIELD

An industry leader for more than four decades, Learfield has a deep presence in the college athletics landscape nationwide. It manages the multimedia and sponsorship rights for 125 collegiate institutions, conferences and arenas, and supports athletic departments at all competitive levels as title sponsor of the prestigious Learfield Directors’ Cup. Learfield also provides its collegiate partners access to professional concessions and ticket sales; licensing and trademark consulting; digital and social platform expertise; and venue and technology systems through its affiliated companies. For more information, visit http://www.learfield.com.

ABOUT MOGO INTERACTIVE:

Mogo Interactive is an online marketing and advertising firm that helps companies engage and transact with customers online. Specializing in programmatic advertising and real-time-bidding, Mogo creates cross-channel advertising campaigns for display, mobile, video, social and search. In 2011, Mogo established MogoARTS, its division which serves over 150 arts and cultural organizations across North America. Mogo was named the past three years by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. In 2015 and 2016, Mogo was named by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing private companies in the nation. To learn more visit https://www.mogointeractive.com/.

