Mojio Taps Former FitBit Leader as New VP of Product

Mojio (http://www.moj.io), the leading open platform for connected cars, today announces the appointment of Andrew Morrison as its Vice President of Product. Andrew brings nearly 20 years of product leadership experience to Mojio.

Over the past decade, Andrew has uniquely combined consumer insights with thoughtful user experience design to create breakthrough consumer products at Amazon, TiVo, T-Mobile, and most recently at FitBit, where Andrew launched the company’s first smart fitness watch. He holds 20 patents issued or pending across numerous industries and domains.

Speaking about what Andrew’s appointment means for Mojio and its growing base of customers, CEO Kenny Hawk said, “We are thrilled to have Andrew on our executive leadership team. His management style is perfectly aligned with Mojio’s guiding principles and his track record of launching tech products that consumers love speaks for itself.”

Now, Andrew will own Mojio’s connected car product portfolio, working closely with executive leaders, business partners and consumers to define and execute on the overall strategic direction across three product segments:

Software: Mojio unlocks hidden data from nearly any vehicle to provide its growing base of users with peace of mind about their cars and the people in them. (See Motion, Mojio’s newest connected car app for mobile network operators)

Platform: Mojio’s open platform for connected cars provides a rock solid core for global scalability and future innovations. (See Mojio’s developer center, APIs, and partner integrations, such as Mojio’s Skill for Amazon Alexa and its IFTTT channel)

Hardware: Mojio’s growing range of made for Mojio certified telematics devices enable plug-and-play connectivity for the vast majority of vehicles manufactured for North America and Europe.

Andrew’s impact is already being felt at Mojio, as he played a key role in the successful nationwide launch of T-Mobile SyncUP DRIVE, the Un-carrier’s all-in-one connected car solution, powered by Mojio. Work is well underway to roll out bold product releases in 2017.

Thinking ahead, Andrew added, “Combining my love of cars with Mojio’s automotive cloud platform is a perfect fit. I’m excited to be working with such an experienced, high-energy team and look forward to turning millions of regular cars into connected cars!”

Andrew is actively recruiting driven product leaders to join Mojio’s growing team. You can find him on LinkedIn.

About Mojio

Founded in 2012, Mojio is the leading open platform for connected cars. Trusted by the world’s top mobile network operators (including Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile USA), Mojio delivers scalable, hardware agnostic SaaS and data solutions for industry-leading enterprises and their customers.

By unlocking hidden data from nearly any vehicle, Mojio helps drivers and businesses around the world secure automotive peace of mind.

Mojio is hiring for exciting positions in Palo Alto, Prague and Vancouver.

For career opportunities, visit Mojio on LinkedIn.

Mojio Media Enquiries:

Kyle MacDonald

Head of Marketing

marketing(at)moj(dot)io