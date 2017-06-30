Constellix Releases Provider Specific Monitoring Checks

Administrators need visibility well beyond their own networks. Provider specific monitoring will streamline the troubleshooting process and help admins pinpoint issues faster and more accurately.

The Constellix traffic management suite announces the release of Provider Specific Monitoring for its network monitoring service, Constellix Sonar. This new feature allows clients to monitor tier one providers across all 16 of the Constellix network points of presence (PoP). Provider specific monitoring checks evaluate providers for performance issues and health.

"Administrators need visibility well beyond their own networks. Provider specific monitoring will streamline the troubleshooting process and help admins pinpoint issues faster and more accurately," says President of Constellix Steven Job.

Clients can use these checks to monitor their upstream bandwidth, data, and colocation providers for performance degradation. Performance issues among tier one providers typically have widespread impact, causing latency and congestion for end-users. Performance issues are usually caused by abnormally high traffic, bottlenecks, or (rarely) service unavailability.

"Clients will be able to use Provider Specific Monitoring to identify upstream latencies and create rules in their DNS configurations to avoid problem areas," says Job.

The new monitoring tool can also be used to check connectivity from a provider across multiple locations. This is helpful for organizations that are looking to expand into new areas and are looking for weak points in their networks.

Organizations that are migrating to a cloud-based or hybrid infrastructure will find Provider Specific Monitoring a valuable tool during the transition.

