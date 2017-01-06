Monster Energy and Dirt Shark Present Doonies3 Video Live Now

Monster Energy's Axell Hodges Doonies3 I was told that we could only make Doonies3 if it was going to be better than Doonies2 so my guys and I ran with the challenge. We had it all out there for the third iteration of the Doonies - Ash Hodges

Monster Energy and Dirt Shark present Doonies3 where the best moto riders, drivers and action sports athletes head back to the Glamis Sand Dunes for the ultimate shred session with a 40-mile stretch of sand, combined with the Monster Energy girls, a NASCAR Cup Car, helicopters, dirt bikes, Harleys, Monster Trucks, snowmobiles and a plethora of desert vehicles ripping through the world renowned off-road nirvana made up of massive sand dunes and pure high-octane action.

Glamis is a vast 45-by-six mile natural sandbox and home to the imperial Sand Dunes. If you research it you will learn that the area was created from the beach sand blown off the ancient shores of Lake Cahuilla, and that it borders California, Arizona, and Baja California del Norte, Mexico. We know it for a whole different set of reasons though. By last count, as many as 1.5 million off-road racers roll out annually to pit their skills against the dunes in the ultimate gas pumping, horsepower-filled, sand shred sessions.

Since 2014 Glamis has played host to the social media phenomenon known as the Doonies. Underwritten by Monster Energy and created and directed by Ash “Dirt Shark” Hodges, the Doonies franchise has not only featured a special brand of off-road mayhem and madness, but has also generated remarkable social media numbers. The YouTube video for Doonies2, which was produced in December 2015, has over 13 million views.

The original inspiration for the Doonies was the daring young freestyle motocross men and their dune flying machines. Now in its trilogy edit, the Doonies3 crew journeyed back to Glamis Sand Dunes' blank canvas of infinite sand dunes for an even more insane collection of the most outrageous Monster Energy machinery. The Doonies3 crew wrecked havoc for a week with bikini clad Monster Energy girls laced with sand, high dune jumps, wipe-outs and the baddest athletes in the world for the best video to date.

“I was told that we could only make Doonies3 if it was going to be better than Doonies2 so my guys and I ran with the challenge,” said Hodges. “We immediately put the word out and they came. We had it all out there for the third iteration of the Doonies. We had the Ball of Steel, Kurt Busch’s No. 41 NASCAR Cup car, we even had not one, but two 9,000-pound, 12-feet tall, 1,500 horsepower Monster Trucks, and every conceivable off-road machine produced since the invention of the internal combustion engine. Man, we even had a bunch of Monster Energy girls with flamethrowers.”

Featured Monster Energy motocross riders include: Axell Hodges, Josh Hill, Tyler Bereman, Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, Kris Foster, and Tom Parsons, to name a few; 4-wheel drivers include: Liam Doran, Kurt Busch, Rodirgo Ampudia, Wayland Campbell, Damon Bradshaw, Coty Saucier etc.; Harley Stunt Riders include: The Unknown’s, and snowmobile riders include: Paul Thacker, Heath Frisby, Cory Davis and Joe Parsons.

Thirteen minutes and 27 seconds in the making, Doonies3 was forever captured for posterity via a battery of cinematic and still cameras put forth by four different production companies. Toss in two helicopters, an echelon of drones and a Monster army of a crew and you get Doonies3.

“We’ve been doing the Doonies for three years now,” said former main event-winning supercross racer and current Monster Energy employee Josh Hill. “It started out as a camping trip with a few of our elite athletes bringing their toys out to Glamis and the Dirt Shark making a video of it. Now it has evolved into a massive production with all of our top athletes.”

“The riding out there is probably some of the most intense jumps and riding you’ve ever seen. We weren’t setting world records as far as jumping huge distances, but the level of riding going on at Glamis is second to none. There is not a more motivated group of people out there with the intent of finding the craziest, biggest jumps conceivable.”

Music featured in Doonies3 includes Purple Hill Witch - “Purple Hill Witch” – Church Within Records, Purple Hill Witch – “The Final Procession” – Church Within Records, and Mickey Avalon – “I Get Even” – Ragtop Records.

Make sure to tune into the World of X Games Making of Doonies3, which airs 1/14 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ABC for a behind-the-scenes look at the notorious Dirk Shark’s host of a heavy cast of motorsports talent and driving and action sports stars.

For more on Doonies3, Monster Energy athletes and Monster Energy girls, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com, and follow Monster Energy on Facebook and Instagram.

