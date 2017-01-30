Monster Energy’s Chloe Kim Earns Bronze in Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe at X Games Aspen 2017 Putting down a run was a little tricky for me tonight after having to stand around for a while in the cold. More than anything, I think it kind of got to me mentally - Chloe Kim

Monster Energy’s Chloe Kim takes bronze in Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe at X Games Aspen 2017. Once again it's celebration for Kim as she made the best of some difficulties at tonight's competition. The good news is that "difficulties" for Kim means she still captured a Bronze medal with relative ease.

Fueled by a capacity crowd, the Women's Snowboard SuperPipe competition got off to a great start with riders taking advantage of the epic pipe under the bright lights of Buttermilk Mountain. However, those lights were to dim towards the end of the riders' fist run, literally. Suddenly the generators cut out and the powerful lights shining on one side of the pipe shut down halting completion for 20 minutes. All set to drop, Chloe was one of the unfortunate riders that had to contend with waiting in the bone chilling cold until the problem was fixed.

"Putting down a run was a little tricky for me tonight after having to stand around for a while in the cold," she confessed. "More than anything, I think it kind of got to me mentally."

When she finally got the green Iight something was off and she slid out on her very first hit. Granted it was a switch method, a trick no one is trying in competitive women's snowboarding. But no matter, in typical Kim fashion she shook it off with a smile and went back up for her final run.

On her second attempt, although perhaps mentally not in her typical beast mode, Kim landed her switch method as clean as ever, setting up for a cab 720 followed by a frontside 720. She then kept it clean with a frontside 540 before wrapping it up with a backside 360 Indy.

For most riders, the style and amplitude matched with such tricks would amount to a run of a lifetime, but Kim isn't most riders, and as the announcers said, "That was perhaps the tamest run we have ever seen her do."

"I'm just happy I was able to put down a run tonight," she later said. "I'm actually really happy with how it all turned out everything considered."

Though we have come to expect the unexpected from Kim, she too has her off nights. And when an off night equals a bronze medal at the world’s biggest snowboarding competition, well, that's something to behold right there.

