Monster Energy's Jamie Bestwick Takes Silver in BMX Vert at X Games Minneapolis 2017 Today this was my best. It was scrappy at times and I did some things I haven't done in a year’s time, but considering the contest that just went down I feel I did myself proud - Jamie Bestwick

[Monster Energy congratulates Jamie Bestwick on his Silver medal in BMX Vert at the inaugural X Games Minneapolis 2017. After three successful years in Austin, Texas in which he won two Gold’s and a Silver in the event, the new location proved fruitful for Bestwick who narrowly missed the top spot by fractions of a point.

Kicking off competition outside the US Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis, the BMX Vert competition saw elite riders from around the world treat the notoriously nice people of Minnesota to a little piece of nasty. Riding on a ramp that's 13.5 feet high this year, competitors had a chance to go bigger than ever before on the new design. The free event drew a massive crowd who bore witness to a tight competition and a BMX legend in his element.

Incredibly, at 46-years-old Bestwick was competing against riders half his age, showing them a thing or two in the process — not only talent wise but by way of originality. Wasting no time on his first run, he threw down a Bestwick original with a massive look down flair before charging into a barrage of tricks including a clean alley-oop 540, a downside tailwhip, a flair downside whip, an opposite flair and a huge 540 before finishing with the supremely difficult opposite 540 — a trick that’s almost unheard of on the vert ramp.

“After I dropped in it was like — Ok we’re doin’ it,” said Bestwick in regards to his spontaneity.

Continuing to defy physics as well as his age, the British transplant who now lives in State College, Pennsylvania proceeded to stun his fellow competitors and judges alike on his second attempt floating an alley-oop 540 tailwhip, a front flair, and an opposite flair into another highly charge run.

Admittedly, Bestwick was flying by the seat of his pants today, laughing, “I didn’t quite feel like me and the bike were in sync this evening but hey, I’ll take it!”

In the end, he was awarded a score of 92.66 for his all cards on the table style fist run, heartbreakingly less than half a point away from winning the event.

“Today this was my best,” he said afterwards. “It was scrappy at times and I did some things I haven't done in a year’s time, but considering the contest that just went down I feel I did myself proud.”

Let's not forget that Bestwick won a record-breaking nine consecutive Gold’s in BMX Vert at X Games before taking Silver in 2015. His 14 total Gold Medals is second all-time in X Games history, second only to Shaun White.

ESPN and ABC will televise a combined 18.5 hours of live X Games Minneapolis 2017 coverage, which will also be accessible via the ESPN App to viewers who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

To score all the exclusive updates from X Games Minneapolis 2017 including photos and contest results as they happen visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.

Download photos here for editorial use.

###

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer and distributor of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it’s the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.