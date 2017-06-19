Monster Energy’s Troy Brosnan Wins Crankworx Downhill in Les Gets, France at the Second Round of the Crankworx World Tour This track is great and I had a really fantastic wood section and think that’s what won it for me. Going into the next world cup and especially Andorra, I’m really stoked and ready to get another World Cup win - Troy Brosnan

Monster Energy’s Troy Brosnan took home the win at the Crankworx Downhill in Les Gets, France at the second round of the Crankworx World Tour where he beat a stacked field of world-class competitors on a legendary track.

Steep, fast and slippery when either dry or wet, the track in Les Gets never disappoints.

Les Gets is a pioneer for this sport and was among the first in Europe to offer lift-accessed mountain biking. With a storied past in World Cup racing, the track has had a break for many years until it was brought back to life last year under incredibly muddy conditions. This year, Mother Nature rolled out the red carpet with a fast track, blue skies and temperatures in the mid-80s offering prime conditions for the competitors as they baked under the French sun.

The race was an incredibly close fought battle with the top 10 all being within three seconds of each other and the top three all on the same second, but it was Brosnan that came tearing down the track with his unbeatable time.

Brosnan was thrilled to be back on the top step of the podium.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been on the podium on this new bike,” said Brosnan. We finally have it perfect and it’s riding really fast, so to be here on this podium here in Les Gets is crazy. This track is great and I had a really fantastic wood section and think that’s what won it for me. Going into the next world cup and especially Andorra, I’m really stoked and ready to get another World Cup win. The next World cups coming up are quite like this one so I’m ready and I’ve got a massive smile on my face!”

It was a tight race with 40 riders separated by under 10 seconds and Brosnan took the win by .89 seconds – a small margin, but enough to take home bragging rights today. With two rounds of the Crankworx series left to go in Innsbruck on June 21-25 and the final event in Whistler from August 11-20 Brosnan is hoping for another World Cup win.

In other Crankworx events, Monster Energy’s Mitch Ropelato took home a bronze medal in the SRAM Pump Track event.

Racing resumes in La Masanna in Vallnord, Andorra July 1-2 for the next round of the UCI World Cup series.

