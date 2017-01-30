Monster Energy’s Giulia Tanno Takes Bronze in Women’s Ski Big Air at X Games Aspen 2017

Monster Energy’s Giulia Tanno earned a bronze medal in the inaugural Women’s Ski Big Air competition at X Games Aspen 2017, and made history as the first female competitor to stomp a 1260. The event went off under the bright lights in front of a sprawling, hyped crowd on Buttermilk Mountain, in Aspen, Colorado. Tanno stepped to the challenge of the new event and stomped her way to third place. Tanno set the bar high for herself and landed all five of her runs with supreme confidence and undeniable style.

On her first jump, Tanno stomped an ultra stylish cork 900, then she stomped a switch 1080 on her second hit. On her third attempt, she landed another stylish cork 900, which she landed perfectly. On her fourth hit, she dropped in backwards and absolutely nailed her switch 1080. On her last jump of the night, she added one more rotation to her spin and stomped a switch 1260, which made history by being the first 1260 to be stomped by a female competitor. This was also the only twelve attempted in the entire contest.

The energy was at an all-time high during the 25-minute jam session, and the crowd was hyped on all the history that was made.

Tanno is the second youngest on the Women's Ski Big Air roster at the age of 18 and hails from Switzerland. In 2016, she won Nine Queens in Saas-Fee Switzerland, and proved she was a promising up-and-comer. She hopes to add another medal to her X Games Aspen 2017 medal count and will compete in Women’s Ski Slopestyle on Sunday.

Monster Athletes, Emma Dahlstrom, Maggie Voisin, and Devin Logan also competed in Big Air Finals, placing sixth, seventh, and eighth.

