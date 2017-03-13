Monster Energy's Henrik Harlaut Takes Gold in Men’s Ski Big Air at X Games Norway 2017 It’s incredible, I’m pretty speechless about it, but I’m so stoked - Henrik Harlaut.

Monster Energy’s Henrik Harlaut made history by clenching his fourth X Games Gold medal in Men’s Ski Big Air at X Games Norway 2017, which makes him the first male skier to ever win four gold medals in a single event.

Harlaut simply couldn’t be stopped this evening as he put down almost ever trick he attempted on the massive big air jump. Harlaut’s effortless style, floaty spins, and flawless landings helped earn a 92, which was the overall biggest score of the night.

Harlaut scored a 46 for his second jump in which he stomped an absolutely massive nose butter triple cork 1620 safety. This extremely complex trick seems to come easy for Harlaut who has it dialed and in his back pocket.

The Swedish skier picked up another score of 46 for his ultra smooth double rodeo 1260 dub Japan safety, which secured the win for him.

“It feels fantastic, I’m so so happy!” Harlaut said after the event. “It’s incredible, I’m pretty speechless about it, but I’m so stoked!” he continued.

When asked why he keeps coming back to push the progression in the sport Harlaut said, “I keep getting invited and I have this chance and the opportunity— Thank you, I’m very honored to be here, and it’s just so fun!”

Men’s Ski Big Air Finals was the last event of X Games Norway 2017 and it was easily the most anticipated. It brought out a huge crowd of excited fans and was an action-packed way to end the event. Monster Energy would like to congratulate all their athletes who competed in X Games Norway.

ESPN and TV2 will each distribute 13.5 hours of live coverage. TV2 will air the competitions live in Norway, while ESPN’s coverage will be distributed live in the U.S. on ESPN3 and as part of its World of X Games series on ABC. In addition to the content on ESPN’s U.S. media platforms, X Games Norway 2017 will be televised globally on ESPN International networks and distributed to other international media outlets and broadcasters via ESPN’s media distribution business.

To score all the exclusive updates from X Games Norway 2017 including photos and contest results as they happen visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

###

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer and distributor of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it’s the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com