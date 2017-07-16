Monster Energy’s Nyjah Huston Takes Bronze in Skateboard Street at X Games Minneapolis 2017

http:// Monster Energy congratulates team rider Nyjah Huston on taking third place in Monster Energy Men’s Skateboard Street at X Games Minneapolis 2017 today. In front of a capacity crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis, the 22-year-old from Davis, California, rose to the podium in a down-to-the-wire finals session.

Energy levels were high tonight as 10 of the world’s best street skateboarders attacked the California RampWorks-designed course at U.S. Bank Stadium with three 45-second runs each. The formula for putting together a winning run in Minneapolis tonight consisted of covering every angle of the tightly stacked course – offering multiple interconnected banks, rails, stairs, and quarter pipes – while rifling off difficult tricks at fast intervals.

Huston had a difficult start into the finals, losing the handle on key tricks in his first two runs while Minneapolis local Alec Majerus and Brazil’s Kelvin Hoefler took the two top spots with flawless routines.

Ultimately, it all came down to Huston’s final attempt of the night. No stranger to high-pressure situations, Huston landed back-to-back technical tricks including frontside 5-0 transfer over the hip, blindside kickflip to fakie over the channel, half cab kickflip over the hip, frontside nosegrind on the quarter pipe, backside kickflip up the Euro gap, gap out to Caballerial frontside boardslide fakie the big rail, crooked grind on the high bump rail, kickflip transfer into the bank, and a huge gap out kickflip over the hip to frontside boardslide. But with time for one more trick before the buzzer, he lost his footing, bringing his score to 88.00 points for third place while leaving Hoefler’s winning score intact.

Tonight’s bronze medal marks Huston’s 13th career X Games medal, bringing the count to eight gold medals (including one for the X Games Real Street Video), three silver medals, and two bronze. Having made his X Games debut in 2006 at age 11 – the youngest athlete in X Games history at the time – Huston now ranges as the world’s most competitive skateboarder and recently won the Street League Skateboarding Nike SB World Tour stop in Munich, Germany, in June.

Also putting on a strong performance this weekend, Huston’s Monster Energy teammate Ishod Wair stoked the crowd with huge frontside airs over the quarter pipe hip, alley-oop frontside 5-0 to pop-out fakie on the quarter pipe, nollie frontside 360 over the kicker, backside overcrook on the bump rail, kickflip backside 50-50 on the angled rail, and kickflip backside lipslide the large handrail for a seventh place finish.

In yesterday’s qualifiers, Monster Energy’s Chris Cole brought his signature blend of technical street skating to the Minneapolis course.

The three-time X Games gold medalist landed highlights such as backside tailslide on the bumb to rail, frontside tailslide to 360 pop-out on the flat ledge, backside 360 ollie down the stairs, frontside bigspin heelflip over the hip, and a burly gap out to frontside nosebluntslide down the big handrail. His teammate Matt Berger returned to X Games with difficult moves including backside kickflip over the kicker gap, backside Smith Grind on the bump rail, and gap out to frontside noseslide down the big handrail.

Stay tuned for more Monster Energy skateboarding in Minneapolis tomorrow as Tom Schaar, Raven Tershy, Ben Hatchell, and Trey Wood will be competing in Men’s Skateboard Park, with Schaar possibly becoming the first skateboarder to win medals in both the Big Air and Skateboard Park events at the same X Games.

ESPN and ABC will televise a combined 18.5 hours of live X Games Minneapolis 2017 coverage, which will also be accessible via the ESPN App to viewers who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

