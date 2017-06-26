Monster Energy's James Gallagher Wins Featherweight Fight Against Chinzo Machida Via Submission Inside the First Round at Bellator 180

Monster Energy is proud to welcome James Gallagher to its elite MMA team, and also congratulates him on defeating Chinzo Machida in a dominant first-round submission in Madison Square Garden and on Spike TV at Bellator 180.

The confident 20-year-old from Strabane, Northern Ireland was half the age of the Brazilian Machida, but that didn’t stop him from taking down Machida (5-3) at the 2:22 of the opening round by way of rear-naked choke. Living up to his hype the young Irish fighter, who is a training partner of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, added another win to his undefeated record 7-0 MMA and 4-0 BMMA.

Despite his near perfect performance that he made look so easy as he landed elbows in Machida’s guard before taking his back with barely a minute in, Gallagher believes there is still room for improvement. After locking in the rear-naked choke Machida had nowhere to go and tapped out to give Gallagher the most significant win of his career in the most legendary venue of all time. Gallagher celebrated the win with the Irish tricolor and sent the Irish fans inside the iconic venue into a frenzy.

There is no doubt there is a lot more to come from Gallagher who stunned Madison Square Garden and is fully backed by McGregor who wasted no time in congratulating the young fighter.

What’s next for Gallagher – there may be a featherweight title fight against Patricio “Pitbull” Freire who currently holds the belt.

Gallagher is one of Monster Energy’s elite MMA athletes along with Chris “The All American” Weidman, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Dominick “Dominator” Cruz, Jon “Bones” Jones, Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley, and Daniel Cormier, Cain Velasquez, Michael Chandler, Rampage Jackson, Phil Davis, Joey “The Mexicutioner” Beltran and Brennan Ward.

