Monster Energy’s Maggie Voisin wins freeski slopestyle at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix event at Mammoth Mountain, California. The 18-year-old from Whitefish, Montana walked away with her first world cup victory, which stacks her chances of earning an automatic selection to her first Olympic team. Voisin earned a silver medal in 2014 at X Games Aspen and had been named to the 2014 Olympic team, but a broken leg prevented her from competing. Now, after winning one of six events designated for qualifying for the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team, Voisin is in the running since up to three men’s and women’s slopestyle athletes who have two podium results will earn automatic selection to the team for PyeongChang, South Korea.

Battling strong competition and tough weather, Voisin’s winning run was comprised of a left 270 on to a front 270 gap pyramid, switch to switch, switch left 180 to right 540 mute, switch left 540 high safety to cork left 900 tail.

“I am super grateful I was able to put it down nice and smooth on the first jump, and am glad the weather was able to hold up, said Voisin. I am also really excited to continue this season and hopefully keep the momentum going.”

Considering the winter that California has been having with Mammoth Mountain receiving over 20 feet of snow in the month of January alone, it comes with little surprise that winter was in full effect for this weekend’s event. Having to cancel or postpone most events all week, the men’s freeski halfpipe finals were cancelled because of high winds, and Monster Energy’s Gus Kenworthy took second place off his qualifying results.

An important event for Kenworthy, who is the silver slopestyle medalist from the Sochi Winter Games held in Russia in 2014, he tried not to worry to much about the weather and just focus on landing his run.

“I don't think I prepared for this event any differently than I would have for any other event,” said Kenworthy. The fact that it's an Olympic qualifier definitely adds a lot of pressure, but I tried not to think too much about the stakes at hand and just focused on landing my run.”

Kenworthy’s trick’s consisted of a right 720 to switch double 1080 to a right 900, to a double 1260 and an alley-oop flat 540.

