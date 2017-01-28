Monster Energy’s Max Parrot Takes Gold in Men’s Snowboard Big Air at X Games Aspen 2017 I put a lot of pressure on myself this week, some pressure to try something new for the event - Max Parrot

Monster Energy's Max Parrot once again showed the world why he is perhaps the most dominant force in freestyle snowboarding this winter. Treating the Big Air competition at the X Games Aspen 2017 as his personal progression session, the 22-year-old wowed the crowd and judges alike landing a trick never before done at X Games and earning his second straight Gold at the event.

Though a series of winter storms dumped almost three feet of snow on Buttermilk Mountain the previous week providing exceptional snow conditions, the temperature was cold, as in three-degrees cold. Regardless, this was perhaps one of the most heated competitions of the year. With a field of the world's most progressive riders and a frenzied crowd, the stage was set for one wild ride.

Judged on the best two tricks of the session, it was close from the beginning, but it was also clear that Parrot came to win.

"Warming up" with a backside triple cork 1620 on his first hit, it was apparent Parrot was comfortable with the 80-foot kicker constructed at the bottom of Buttermilk Mountain. But so were riders like Mark McMorris and Marcus Kleveland who jockeyed for the top spot throughout the competition.

"This was an insane final," said Parrot. "All the riders were killing it."

However, the next time Parrot dropped he shocked everyone with an attempt of a trick not many people had ever seen. At first many didn't know what happened or what to even call it, but after a moment it was clear he was trying a kind of frontside quad cork.

Sitting in sixth place going into his third jump, again Parrot looked as if he was shot out of a cannon rotating frontside four times while competed inverted ultimately stomping his "Quad Cork Underflip" like he was putting out a fire. Riding away without so much as a twitch of the finger, the crowd erupted and the judges awarded him a score of 46.00. This in addition to a 37.00 earned from a flawless cab triple cork 1620, secured his place not only atop the podium, but in the history books as well.

"I have to say the jump was perfect," he said afterward. Then adding, "Between the other riders and the crowd tonight, the X Games are a perfect place for progression."

This victory comes after an absolute tear of a season Parrot has been having. With a win at the Big Air at the Copper Grand Prix, second at the Dew Tour Slopestyle and a recent win at the Laax Open Slopestyle, we have only to congratulate him on a season for the record books.

