Monster Energy's Sven Thorgren Takes Gold in Men's Snowboard Slopestyle at X Games Norway 2017

X Games Norway is a wrap and what a week it was with the world’s best snowboarders and freeskiers heating things up for a second year. Monster Energy congratulates its athletes on an amazing four days of competition at X Games Norway 2017. The team took a total of 8 medals across Snowboard and Ski disciplines.

In Women’s Ski Slopestyle finals Devin Logan kicked things off and stomped her way to a spot on the podium with a stacked second run, which earned an 83.00 from the judges and a bronze medal. Teammate James Woods also took bronze in Men’s Ski Slopestyle and was on fire throughout the action-packed contest, which took place at night under the bright lights on the massive slopestyle course at Hafjell Resort in Norway. Landing one of cleanest and most stylish runs of the night, the energetic crowd at the bottom was hyped to see Woods take home a bronze medal.

On day three, shadowed by a brilliant Norwegian sunset, the first snowboard finals of the competition went down on the slopes of Hafjell Ski Resort where the best women riders in the world battled a slopestyle course that put their skills to the test with ever changing snow conditions and dropping temperatures. Capping off a podium-filled season, Jamie Anderson once again proved why she is one of the most feared competitors in the sport and secured a silver medal missing gold by just a single point.

In Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle finals Monster Energy teammates Sven Thorgren and Ståle Sandbech took the two top spots. This is the first X Games Gold for Thorgren, who on his final run took the victory from Norwegian superstar Sandbech who held the lead the entire competition.

In front of a sellout crowd, the final day of X Games Norway 2017 concluded with Big Air finals. In Women’s Ski Big Air Maggie Voisin landed a massive flat spin 900 with smooth style and confidence, which secured a bronze-medal for the 18-year old Montana native marking her second X Games medal.

In Men’s Snowboard Big Air eight of the world’s top snowboarders lined up to hit the massive big air jump for a chance to take home gold. Canadian Max Parrot finished his record-breaking season strong by winning silver and blowing minds. The 22-year old unleashed a cab 1800, a trick he has only brought out rarely in competition and missed gold by a single point.

In Men’s Ski Big Air Henrik Harlaut topped off the final night and made history by clenching his fourth X Games Gold medal in Men’s Ski Big Air at X Games Norway 2017, which makes him the first male skier to ever win four gold medals in a single event.

Throughout X Games Norway 2017 monsterenergy.com and Monster Energy Facebook were updated constantly with exclusive photos and contest results as they happened—check it all out now to relive the action. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

###

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer and distributor of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it’s the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.