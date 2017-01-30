Mother Earth Products Freeze Dried De-lite Blends Introducing our new, Chef Inspired Freeze Dried De-lite Blends for healthy snacking, cooking, and the active lifestyle.

A new way of snacking and eating has arrived in style. Three new innovative blends are now making a debut online at Mother Earth Products. Three blends comprised of crunchy, flavorful, and addictive freeze dried fruit.

Each Blend has been designed with the utmost convenience in mind, and these 3 new Chef Designed Berry, Veggie, and Tropical fruit blends will have the whole family eating better and loving it.

The 007 Secret Health Agent In The Pantry

The De-lite Blends are the perfect way to sneak extra nutrition into all diets, and especially the children's diets; the children will love the blends and ask for more.

The Freeze Dried De-lite Blends are brand new and launching now. Go check the Mother Earth Products De-lite Blends out before they sell out. Free Samples are available on the site: here: Link

These Freeze Dried De-lite Blends are relevant to everyone, because of all the different lifestyles the American people lead: busy, chaotic, and stressful. So, getting the proper nutrition is paramount, and it helps that the product tastes great, as well.

These three special De-lite Blends can aid in accomplishing the balance between nutritious versus delicious. Each blend - the Berry De-lite Blend, the Veggie De-lite Blend, and the Tropical De-lite Blend - is specifically designed to be used as stand-alone snacks, and to be incorporated into a meals or recipes.

Make Everything Better

Some of the favorite uses of the Blends at Mother Earth Products are adding the Berry De-lite Blend or the Tropical De-lite Blend to oatmeal, to a favorite breakfast cereal, to yogurts to boost flavor and nutritional value, to a smoothie bowl as an ingredient or garnish, and to a smoothie for added sweetness and antioxidant benefits (this is especially true for the Berry De-lite Blend). Adding the Veggie De-lite Blend to soups, salads, and entrees also helps to boost the recipe from average to amazing.

For families, getting everyone to successfully eat all the recommended servings of fruits and vegetables daily has been a challenge. Not anymore! The De-lite Blends can help to benefit the busyness of life with the gift of added health.

Here are just a few of the ways Mother Earth Products and Fellow Earthlings are using the De-lite Blends every day:

1. Adding all three to different types of salads: one day the salad has mixed berries (from the Berry De-lite Blend) in it, one day it has veggies (from the Veggie De-lite Blend, which also contains diced apples), and one day the salad can go tropical (with the Tropical De-lite Blend).

2. Packing them in lunches, as snacks, for the whole family.

3. Taking all or one of Mother Earth Products De-lite Blends boating, biking, camping and hiking, lifting weights, and so many more places, because each De-lite Blend tastes great, boosts energy, and is a great source of complex carbs (which are used as fuel for the body).

4. Puting the De-lite Blends into long term storage for preparation for anything that might happen unexpectedly, such as storms, power outages, hurricanes, and other challenges.

5. Using the De-lite Blends at parties as a perfect healthy alternative to chips and other foods that have been associated with health problems.

The De-lite Blends, now available from Mother Earth Products, can change the way this country eats, and the De-lite Blends are convenient, nutritious, and are tasty without compromising health. The Launch is Happening Now.

Free samples are available at this page: Link

For more information about our De-lite Blends, visit the website blog article.