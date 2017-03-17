We’re going to have multiple giveaways throughout the weekend ranging from $25 to $500 4 Wheel Parts gift certificates.

4 Wheel Parts, the global leader in off-road performance product sales and installation, is staging its Truck & Jeep Fest in San Mateo, California, March 18-19. The 14th annual two-day event will be held at the Expo Center and will feature truck and Jeep displays, factory-direct pricing, aftermarket product giveaways for off-road enthusiasts and product demonstrations by popular industry brands.

“Truck & Jeep Fest will feature custom display 4x4s and UTVUnderground Garage with a lineup of UTVs and UTV accessories,” says Oakland 4 Wheel Parts Store Manager David McDonald. “We’ll also have exclusive rebates on parts and accessories along with labor specials for products purchased.”

There will be up to $500,000 of on-site, aftermarket inventory on hand for sale and admission to the event is free. The fest will be at the San Mateo Expo Center at 2495 South Delaware Street, San Mateo, CA 94403, approximately 20 miles south of San Francisco and 30 miles north of San Jose. The Expo Center is 10 minutes from the San Francisco International Airport and a brief walk from Hillsdale Caltrain station. Doors open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’re going to have multiple giveaways throughout the weekend ranging from $25 to $500 4 Wheel Parts gift certificates,” says San Jose 4 Wheel Parts Store Manager Ryan Radzikowski. “TMG Brands, and other vendors including Bestop, ODYSSEY Batteries, Rigid Industries and Fab Fours will be on hand with exclusive product displays.”

The public will have direct access to manufacturers’ representatives, who will provide their expertise with tricks and tips on popular products including the latest tire, wheel and suspension selections for trucks, Jeeps and SUVs. On Saturday and Sunday, Truck & Jeep Fest attendees will have a chance to win $500 4 Wheel Parts shopping spree certificates.

San Jose is the second stop of the 2017 Truck & Jeep Fest tour that includes nine cities and other upcoming destinations are Puyallup, Washington; Dallas, Texas; Ontario, California; Denver, Colorado; Long Beach, California; Atlanta, Georgia and Orlando, Florida.

What: San Mateo Truck & Jeep Fest – Free Admission

Where: San Mateo Expo Center

2495 South Delaware Street

San Mateo, CA 94403

When: Saturday, March 18, 2017 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 19, 2017 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

About 4 Wheel Parts

4 Wheel Parts is the global leader in off-road truck, Jeep and aftermarket performance products. With 78 locations across the U.S. and Canada and growing, 4 Wheel Parts Service Centers install all the products they sell. Maintaining the nation’s largest inventory of off-road tires, Moto Metal wheels, suspension products and truck bed extenders, 4 Wheel Parts serves customers across the country and around the globe. Life is Better Off-Road™. Visit them at 4wheelparts.com or call toll-free 877-474-4821.