Connect Your Move will attend the American Moving & Storage Association’s 98th Annual Education Conference & Expo to showcase the company’s highly popular Home Service Discount Program designed for moving businesses.

The nation’s most respected moving businesses will be at the conference scheduled for Feb. 26-28, and Connect Your Move President Matt Gabrielson said his program is an ideal solution to aid in their business growth.

“Moving businesses are looking for new and effective ways to connect with potential, current or past clients, and Connect Your Move serves exactly that purpose,” Gabrielson said. “Businesses enrolled in our program are able to offer clients a value-add leave-behind featuring exclusive discounts on home services including TV, internet, home security and home phone. These are all essential services for movers, so they are extremely excited to unlock the exclusive offers in our leave-behind.”

A simple, no-cost value-add for moving companies

According to Gabrielson, Connect Your Move’s Home Service Discount Program is a great fit for moving companies big and small because of its no-cost, no-maintenance approach. Businesses pay nothing to enroll in the program, and the only action required on their part is to present clients with the Connect Your Move value-add leave-behind.

Moving businesses participating in the program earn revenue when their clients purchase home services through Connect Your Home, making it a low-effort opportunity to boost their bottom line.

“We’re tightly focused on simplicity at Connect Your Move. We make it easy for moving companies to connect more closely with customers, and we make it easy for movers to shop for and save on the home services they need,” said Gabrielson.

How to connect with Connect Your Move during the conference

Moving businesses interested in learning how their business can benefit from partnering with Connect Your Move are encouraged to:



Visit Booth 227 during exhibition hours Feb. 26-28 to meet with Gabrielson to learn about Connect Your Move and enter to win a valuable gold coin

Chat with Gabrielson during the following events:

- Welcome Reception & Expo Grand Opening, Sunday, Feb. 26, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

- Reception in Expo w/ AMPAC Pinewood Derby & MSI Silent Auction, Monday, Feb. 27, 5-7:30 p.m.

- Evening of the Stars, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6-9:30 p.m.



Call Connect Your Move at 720-907-0466 to speak with a representative

During and after the conference, Connect Your Move will be actively posting on Twitter with the handle @ConnectYourMove and at https://www.facebook.com/ConnectYourMove.

