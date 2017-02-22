Seed Spot Next Comes to The Laurel School of Princeton, NJ

“Many individuals who have dyslexia have become entrepreneurs, and we wanted our students to begin developing skills that will encourage that spirit early on," said Dee Rosenberg, Director of Education. "We are excited to host this program at our school."

The Laurel School of Princeton is happy to announce the initiation of the Seed Spot Next after school program with middle school students at their Princeton, NJ campus.

Seed Spot, the socially conscious incubator for adult entrepreneurs, designed the Next program to cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit in young people while nurturing student passions to solve real world problems. The Laurel School is proud to be an early adopter of the program in its first year of national expansion outside the state of Arizona.

The curriculum-based, cross-disciplinary program for high school and middle school students is designed to provide the resources, skills and knowledge to fuel student passion and change the world through student entrepreneurship.

“Many individuals who have dyslexia have become entrepreneurs, and we wanted our students to begin developing skills that will encourage that spirit early on. We are excited to host this program at our school," said Dee Rosenberg, Director of Education at The Laurel School of Princeton. "It will allow our students to explore various aspects of multisensory learning and develop real-life training skills."

The Seed Spot Next/Laurel School collaboration is an opportunity for talented scholars who have language-based learning differences, to engage with the local and larger communities in a meaningful and impactful way.

The goal for participating students at Laurel School this year will be to create a pitch for a venture that makes life better for a person or the community. Seed Spot Next directs the process, helping the student realize their goal from preparing the business model to creating websites all in a team environment.

To learn more about Seed Spot Next and The Laurel School of Princeton, contact Dee Rosenberg, Director of Education at 609-566-6000. The school is located at 75 Mapleton Rd in Princeton, NJ 08540. Visit http://www.laurelschoolprinceton.org for more information.

The Laurel School of Princeton provides educational services to students grades 1–8 who have dyslexia. Located in Princeton, N.J., the school endeavors to improve educational outcomes for children with learning differences and empower them through highly structured Orton–Gillingham, multisensory program strategies. The Laurel School of Princeton is the newest addition to The Newgrange School of Princeton, Inc., a nonprofit organization devoted to children with learning differences.