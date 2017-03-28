Sound Royalties is very excited to announce our plans to even further increase funding opportunities for music industry professionals over the next 24 months.

Sound Royalties, LLC, an innovative company providing creative new financing strategies tailored for songwriters, artists, producers and other music professionals, just revealed plans to invest a whopping $100 Million or more in the music community over the next two years.

This game-changing investment and Sound Royalties revolutionary business model fill the music industry’s gaping financing void that has often left creatives either waiting months or years for earned funds, or forced them to sell away their catalogues and copyrights.

Instead, Sound Royalties offers fast, non-credit based advances that provide funds based on future earnings and allow music professionals to retain rights to their music. This delivers the upfront money songwriters and others working in the industry need to fund ongoing work, new projects or simply help pay their bills.

Some of the industry’s top songwriters have already taken advantage of this groundbreaking service and found it transformative for their careers – empowering their creativity and allowing flexibility for their entrepreneurial spirits.

“After an incredible response to our unprecedented financial offerings, Sound Royalties is very excited to announce our plans to even further increase funding opportunities for music industry professionals over the next 24 months,” said Sound Royalties CEO Alex Heiche. “We are proud to offer solutions that fit the artistic lifestyle and help fund musicians creativity, so they can live their dreams and we can all benefit from the amazing music that results.”

For more information on Sound Royalties’ industry-changing investment and business model, please contact Pamela Armstrong at pamela(at)redbanyan.com or 954-379-2115. Interviews may be able to be arranged with Sound Royalties representatives, as well as top clients in the music industry.

About Sound Royalties

Founded by CEO Alex Heiche, Sound Royalties, LLC is a privately owned and funded one-stop source that helps music industry professionals get upfront cash based on future earnings potential while allowing the music professionals to retain the rights to their music and royalties. The company’s core business is offering noncredit-based advances and funding of anywhere from $5,000 to $10 million without having to deal with banks or traditional lenders, while preserving all rights to the artist’s music. To date, Sound Royalties, LLC has worked with a wide range of leading music industry professionals, including Grammy Award winners, platinum recording artists and notable music industry executives in every genre.