My Elder Advocate Franchise Will Open In Pittsburgh, PA

Rick Carr has signed a Franchise Agreement with My Elder Advocate Franchise group for the Pittsburg, Pennsylvania market. Rick currently owns both the ATC Healthcare Services and the Care Builders at Home Franchises and has been providing services to the elder sector in the Pittsburgh market for nearly 15 years.

“I am really excited about the services that My Elder Advocate provides that we do not currently offer our clients”. Said Carr. “This is exciting for us as it closes the loop in our services”. Rick and his team brings years of experience in the senior care market and has a long history addressing the needs of elders.

My Elder Advocate provides families with services that span the entire elder care continuum including: long term care planning, home health care guidance, elder crisis intervention and elder monitoring to name a few. “We are really excited about adding Rick and his team of talented staff to our system”. Said Claudine Halpern, CEO & Director of Franchising for My Elder Advocate. “As a young franchisor, aligning ourselves with other talented partners is very important to us”.

After 30+ years in the senior care industry, My Elder Advocate’s founders decided that they would have the greatest impact on elders by supporting advocates in communities’ across the US by providing those advocates the opportunity to own and operate a My Elder Advocate franchise in their community. “Claudine and I are committed to growing our system and changing the face of the elder care market”. Said Jack Halpern, Chairman of My Elder Advocate.

It is estimated that 10,000 people will turn 65 every day for the next 20 years and that by 2030; there will be over 72 million people over the age of 65. “As this demographic continues to age, the need for effective elder care navigation services will continue to escalate and My Elder Advocate franchisees will be at the center of the growth”, according to Ms. Halpern.

About My Elder Advocate

My Elder Advocate is headquartered in New York, NY, and operates a corporately owned operation in Manhattan and began offering a franchise opportunity in 2015. Founded by Jack & Claudine Halpern, My Elder Advocate is the only independent elder advocacy organization in the North America focused exclusively on the needs of elders. There are currently two franchises in the system. For information on the My Elder Advocate Franchise Opportunity, contact their Franchise Sales Director, John Armatas at 855-844-8377 or visit our franchise website at http://www.myelderadvocatefranchise.com