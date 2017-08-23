Dylan Cohen With Dylan’s background in asset protection, he is in a unique position to identify opportunities for tax-efficient alternatives to qualified retirement plans. We enthusiastically welcome him aboard.

With demand for income protection and wealth accumulation strategies increasing, The Myerson Agency announces the addition of FinTech expert Dylan Cohen to the team. Cohen will be focusing primarily on young families and other specialty markets, such as physicians and athletes, to design custom solutions for income protection planning, children's college education planning and retirement planning.

“Taxes, litigation, and other unplanned life events can have a huge impact on the things that matter most: our ability to provide for our children and enjoy the retirement we’ve worked so hard to achieve,” says President and CEO of The Myerson Agency, Richard Myerson, CPA, CLU, ChFC. “With Dylan’s background in asset protection, he is in a unique position to identify opportunities for tax-efficient alternatives to qualified retirement plans. We enthusiastically welcome him aboard.”

Cohen has already seen a great many successes in his career, from being named the top account manager in his role in the Precious Metals industry to driving portfolio growth by 10x in the online consumer lending industry as COO of a national FinTech company. “Over the past two decades, the team at The Myerson Agency has saved clients millions, and I am excited to contribute,” says Cohen. “I look forward to providing tax-efficient growth and asset protection strategies to high income earners, so their hard-earned money stays where it belongs: in the family—not with Uncle Sam.”



Cohen is located in Los Angeles, California, in The Myerson Agency’s West LA office.

About The Myerson Agency

Founded in 1994 and based in Los Angeles, CA, The Myerson Agency offers wealth, legacy, and insurance solutions. The Myerson Agency engineers specially designed life insurance products, primarily aimed at tax reduction, wealth preservation and wealth accumulation objectives for ultra-affluent, high income, closely held business owner, and wealthy international citizen clients. To learn more, visit myersonagency.com. Life Insurance—Intelligently Engineered. ®

