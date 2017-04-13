Menu of Life Insurance Options I want people to glean a little sense of who I am, and trust that my independence and depth of knowledge can help them achieve their financial goals.

The Myerson Agency creates several videos surrounding the similarities between being a chef and being a financial advisor. President and CEO Richard Myerson, CPA, CLU, ChFC, often opines on this topic, as colleagues know him for his passion for food and skills in the kitchen.

“My business is centered around relationships,” explains Myerson. “And in my life, at least, relationships are centered around food!” From the quality and quantity of the ingredients, to the order of the menu, to the preparation, to the serving, to the company, the metaphor came easily to Myerson. “I want people to glean a little sense of who I am, and trust that my independence and depth of knowledge can help them achieve their financial goals.”

The video series is meant to showcase the life insurance process, services, and products available (and how to navigate the inherent complexities), as well as the recognized creativity, sophistication, and expertise of Myerson and his company’s intelligently engineered life insurance strategies.

About The Myerson Agency

Founded in 1994 and based in Los Angeles, CA, The Myerson Agency offers wealth, legacy, and insurance solutions. The Myerson Agency engineers specially designed life insurance products, primarily aimed at tax reduction, wealth preservation and wealth accumulation objectives for ultra-affluent, high income, closely held business owner, and wealthy international citizen clients. To learn more, visit myersonagency.com. Life Insurance—Intelligently Engineered.®

