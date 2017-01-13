myGeoTracking - is a leading provider of cloud-hosted, carrier grade field service management and transportation logistics solution. The functionality that myGeoTracking provides, combined with the power and flexibility of IETS has really created something powerful, that hasn't been seen in the transportation industry before!

Abaqus, Inc., a provider of the myGeoTracking cloud-hosted mobile workforce management and transportation support platform, and Intelek Technologies announced today that they have teamed to integrate Intelek Technologies’ EDI Transportation Suite with the myGeoTracking load tracking & logistics event monitoring solution, almost instantly enabling it to support almost all TMS and supply chain logistics software systems in use by the transportation industry.

“Before deciding to partner with myGeoTracking we looked at a well-known competitor. The choice to go with myGeoTracking was based on the ‘ease’ of working with them during the design process,” said Julie Hall, Director of Information Technology for Carroll Fulmer Logistics. “Although there have been some bumps in the road as with any new technology implementation we do not regret partnering with myGeoTracking. They have been more than willing and able to address each business rule that has presented itself. The project has evolved and continues to evolve based on business rules. I am thankful for a partner that is willing to evolve

with us.”

“With our growing transportation sector customer base, we have been encountering an increasing number of TMS integration demands along with highly customized logistics event monitoring requirements,” said Shailendra Jain, CEO of Abaqus, Inc. “ To address this, we have built a rich suite of Web APIs & Transportation EDIs to support integration into leading TMS, USPS LCRS system and Custom Supply Chain systems. Teaming with Intelek further enhances our ability to deliver rich logistics management capabilities to our customers quickly and elegantly.”

“We saw this as a great automation opportunity for Carroll Fulmer, and as we worked on integration with Abaqus, we became very excited about the possibilities of this solution,” said Terry Wood, VP of Business Development at Intelek Technologies. “The functionality that myGeoTracking provides, combined with the power and flexibility of IETS has really created something powerful, that hasn't been seen in the transportation industry before now.”

The myGeoTracking service offers unmatched load tracking and management capabilities with Intelligent Load Monitoring features that provide on-demand load location, ETA, automatic exception alerts in case of delays / stoppages, and periodic location & status updates via text, voice and email.



Supports Transportation & Logistics companies using 3rd party drivers

Works on any driver’s phone with no app

Rapid Integration capabilities to enable just-in-time load setup within familiar TMS systems to help tender loads for their customers (USPS, Shippers, etc.)

Intelligent Supply Chain Event Monitoring features including Driver status, Arrival Delays, Stoppages, ETA based on dynamic road conditions etc.

Periodic load status updates via text, voice and email to Brokers, Shippers, Customers

GPS-tagged 'Proof-of-delivery (PoD) and Verification

Certified USPS LCRS provider for GPS compliance reporting

Optional Smartphone App with HoS, QR code/barcode scanner and signature capture

Fine-grained privacy management for Drivers. Supports ad-hoc driver provisioning

No upfront costs, No special devices required. Works on all phones.

Software as a Service: Pay per Load. No long term contracts

About Intelek Technologies

Intelek Technologies provides complete B2B and EDI integration. We help our customers communicate cost effectively. We also specialize in automating manual, repetitive, non-value added tasks, bringing exceptional value to our customers thru process automation. Founded in 1996, Intelek Technologies is based in Norman, Oklahoma (Boomer Sooner!) Intelek integrates everything data with anything trucking. We invite you to contact us at Sales(at)intelektechnologies(dot)com or (800) 353-3696 to find out how we can help you with your specific issues, problems, needs or requirements.

About Abaqus Inc

Abaqus, Inc., based in Silicon Valley, CA, is a leading provider of cloud-hosted, carrier grade field service management and transportation logistics solutions that help SMB and Enterprise businesses better manage their mobile employees and assets, improving productivity and accountability, while reducing payroll and operations costs. The myGeoTracking platform enables solutions across a wide range of industries, from mobile field force companies, healthcare providers, facility management companies and trade services companies to 3PL, transportation and freight brokering companies. Abaq.us also provides highly customized workforce automation solutions tailored to match Enterprise customers need.

