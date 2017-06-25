Houzz Awards MyHome with Best Of Customer Service Four Years Running

MyHome receive the Best Of Houzz customer service award in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017. Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by the Houzz community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn home improvement dreams into reality. Past News Releases RSS MyHome Completes Kitchen Renovation...

MyHome, the Manhattan-based renovation company, was awarded Best Of Houzz 2017 for the fourth consecutive year. MyHome was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. MyHome receive the Best Of Customer service award in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017. Customer Service honors are based on several factors including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received.

"We take pride in providing quality service to our clients," said Yoel Pioraut, managing partner at MyHome Design + Remodeling.

Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz comments, “Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by the Houzz community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn home improvement dreams into reality."

MyHome was founded in 2001 by managing partner Yoel Piotraut. The company has a team of consultants, designers and managers. Their New York City kitchen and bath showroom is located at 353 West 48th Street in Manhattan. MyHome offers free in-home design consultations for Manhattan homeowners. Book a consultation at http://www.myhomeus.com/free-nyc-design-estimate.

