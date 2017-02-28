MyHome, the Manhattan-based renovation company, recently completed a total apartment renovation at 225 East 36th Street in Manhattan. The project was designed by Senior MyHome Remodeling Consultant, Ben Pitt.

The homeowners desired an open concept kitchen with a clean look. This look was achieved with stock lacquer frameless cabinets with built-ins pulls from Hanssem Cabinets. To bring light into the space, the kitchen was outfitted with Xenon under-cabinet lights and recessed lights in the soffit above breakfast bar. To complete the look, the homeowners opted for Caesarstone counters and glass mosaic backsplash from The Tile Store. New stainless appliances and a stylish KWC faucet added visual highlights to the design.

For the guest bathroom, warm solid-body porcelain tiles and a cinnamon-stained vanity from Ronbow brought color and brightness to the design. The bathroom included a cast-iron Kohler tub and frameless sliding glass enclosure from Dreamline. Riobel shower fixture and faucet and American Standard accessories finish off the look.

To create a unique look in the master bath, the design used an alternating, staggered ceramic white tile from Porcelanosa. This tile adds a more interesting dimensions than simple subway tiles. The look was topped off with silver grout to highlight the pattern. Daltile glass mosaic flooring and accent wall brings a focus element into the space. The client opted for a Robern medicine cabinet with integrated lights to go over a simple pedestal sink with hand-towel bar. Fixtures, like in guest bathroom, are from Riobel and the shower glass is a custom frameless enclosure with swing-out door.

MyHome was founded in 2001 by managing partner Yoel Piotraut. The company, which is based in New York City, has a team of consultants, designers and managers. MyHome’s New York City kitchen and bath showroom is located at 353 West 48th Street in Manhattan. Ben Pitt has been working with MyHome since 2003. He previously worked as an industrial designer, designing kitchen products for companies such as KitchenAid and Cuisinart after graduating from the Rhode Island School of Design.

