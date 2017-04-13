Announcing Winner of MyHome Selfie Contest for NYC Homeowners

MyHome, one of NYC’s leading remodeling companies, recently announced a selfie contest that awarded one Manhattan homeowner with $2500 cash. Homeowners entered the contest by taking a selfie in their NYC apartment and sharing why their space is in need of a renovation.

“There’s a sense of belonging that comes from adding your style in your apartment. MyHome wants to celebrate your style and support you in making your home your own.” shares MyHome Managing Partner, Yoel Piotraut.

The contest jury took into account the motivation of the homeowner, the space in the photo, and public votes when choosing a winner. The winner of the 2017 MyHome Selfies Contest is Melanie H. of New York.

After a decade of living in her Upper West Side apartment alone, Melanie is welcoming her boyfriend into her home. “...We will be sharing the space.” explains Melanie, “Yes, cleaning out closets and decorating will be an easy way to begin transitioning the apartment, but a more spacious modern bathroom will do wonders to our morning routine, make the apartment ours, and make cohabitation more enjoyable.”

If you missed the contest, but have a space you'd like to renovate in NYC, contact MyHome at (212) 666-2888. MyHome was founded in 2001 by managing partner Yoel Piotraut. The company, which is based in New York City, has a team of consultants, designers and managers. MyHome’s Manhattan kitchen and bath showroom is located at 353 West 48th Street in Manhattan.