MyMipsScore™ today announced a new strategic partnership with Able Health Inc. MyMipsScore™ offers solutions to help healthcare providers understand, calculate, analyze, and maximize their MIPS score. Able Health is a 2017 MIPS Qualified Clinical Data Registry offering automated performance tracking and quality improvement tools for MIPS and other value-based models. As part of the strategic partnership, MyMipsScore and Able Health will integrate their technologies to deliver next-generation solutions for providers to excel under value-based reimbursement models.

“There is a lot of concern and confusion about submission process and audit requirements for MIPS. By partnering with Able Health, we will now be able to support real-time data validation and electronic submission for all MIPS measures,” says Pawan Jindal, Founder of MyMipsScore. This also ensures that all our providers will qualify for the end-to-end reporting bonus to maximize their MIPS score.”

Able Health supports both QCDR and Qualified Registry submission, including all 271 MIPS measures, and automatically calculates measure results using patient-level data from the EHR. Able Health is alpha testing CMS’s new MIPS data Submissions API, an innovative and modern approach to data collection at CMS. The integrated solution will be available as part of the MIPS100™ program from MyMipsScore. Through the partnership, Able Health clients will also gain access to MIPS Calculator and other analytical tools provided by MyMipsScore.

“Looking toward 2018, it will be critical that eligible clinicians and groups have one single best-in-class solution for succeeding in every aspect of MIPS,” says Rachel Katz, CEO of Able Health. “This partnership enables us to provide the most complete set of MIPS services available, removing an enormous amount of complexity, ambiguity, and confusion for providers.”

MyMipsScore recently also announced the MIPS100™ Certified Vendor program for EHR vendors. EHR vendors participating in the MIPS100 Certified Vendor program have exclusive access to resources to integrate their EHR with MyMipsScore at no cost in 2017. “This has been our goal from the beginning, to offer a single platform that supports providers and health organizations in the tectonic shift to value-based-care. With this partnership, that goal has been achieved,” added Jim Tate, President of EMR Advocate and Partner for MIPS100 program.

About MyMipsScore LLC

MyMipsScore is a healthcare technology company focused on helping clients achieve their goals through highly customized, end-to-end People Compatible™ software solutions. More information at http://www.mymipsscore.com

About Able Health

Able Health is a data integration, analytics and performance improvement platform enabling providers to calculate, track, and submit quality data across any value-based program or contract, including MIPS, HEDIS, ACO, and custom quality measures. More information at http://www.ablehealth.com.

About EMR Advocate, Inc.

Since 2006 EMR Advocate is the most trusted name in ONC EHR Certification. Over 300 Health Information Technology vendors have benefited from the extensive education, consulting, and development services of the EMR Advocate team. More information at http://www.emradvocate.com/