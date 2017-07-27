Nanea at Poipu Beach by Parrish Kauai To book this spectacular oceanfront estate for your next Poipu vacation, call Parrish Kauai at 800-325-5701.

Meticulously designed to take full advantage of its superb oceanfront setting, The Parrish Collection Kauai announces the return of Nanea to their Elite Kauai vacation rentals. Making a bold statement with its oceanfront rooms, the lines between indoors and out melt away with sliding glass walls that create effortless harmony to admire the Poipu sky and sea.

Nanea accommodates up to 8 guests in high style and air-conditioned comfort. Its single level 4,000 square foot interior is paired with 300 feet of spectacular ocean frontage near Kauai beaches like Keiki Cove.

Special introductory rate: $1,499 nightly through December 15, 2017 with a minimum 5-night stay. Regular rates begin at $1,800 nightly. Reservations are recommended now for best selection of dates. Call Parrish Kauai at 800-325-5701 or book online.

An innovate approach from both architect Tony De Jesus and interior designer Terry Hunziker adds a contemporary sophistication to the original design of architect Ralph Anderson. All four magnificent bedroom suites are oceanfront, and include private bath and lanai. Exuding a spa-like ambiance and featuring an oceanfront Jacuzzi spa, additional home highlights are a grand oceanfront formal living room, outdoor dining by the sea and a gourmet kitchen with a view.

"Nanea is a true island paradise - luxurious, spacious, private and updated with all the amenities and comforts of home combined with our renowned service" says JP Parrish, owner of The Parrish Collection Kauai. "We are excited to welcome our Elite guests into this home and know it will create the most memorable of Kauai vacations for them."

Distinctive Residences offered by Parrish Kauai.

Gracious hospitality is a hallmark of the company’s Elite Collection of Kauai vacation rentals. Every stay results in a luxurious journey that is uniquely perfected for each guest. This exclusive portfolio features properties recognized for their highest standards of quality within the company’s collections of Kauai resorts and homes. Full concierge service is directed by a personal Island Host and includes pre-arrival consulting, a Mai Tai welcome reception at Nanea and thoughtful gifts that make for a memorable Kauai vacation.

About The Parrish Collection Kauai – Purveyor of Professionally Managed Luxe Kauai Vacation Rentals.

Their distinguished and unique collection of properties on the South Shore Kauai and North Shore Kauai is complemented with dedicated and friendly staff committed on delivering the finest services of hospitality and lodging experiences. The Parrish Collection Kauai has been serving guests and owners since 1984 and now has five offices on Kauai with convenient locations in Koloa, Princeville and Poipu Beach. Parrish Kauai also manages the classic oceanfront Poipu Kapili Resort, time-honored Nihi Kai Villas, ever popular Waikomo Stream Villas and serves as exclusive manager of The Lodge at Kukuiula.

For their best available Kauai rates, online direct booking and property information, see the Parrish Kauai website or call 800-325-5701. Visit their live Kauai webcam too that features views of the Poipu Beach coastline and beautiful Kauai sunsets.