Nanobox - The Ideal Platform for Developers We’re excited to demonstrate to the world the first ever ‘micro platform’. Tyler Flint, CEO

Nanobox, a Utah-based software startup company dedicated to improving the application development and deployment process for development teams, announced today that its new dev to production life cycle management platform, labeled “the ideal platform for developers”, has been released publicly.

Nanobox can be downloaded from the GitHub repository or from Nanobox.io. The company has also published programming language specific guides for new users to get started using the platform

Leading up to this public release of its platform, Nanobox’s two-month private beta testing phase saw hundreds of application developers use Nanobox to create and deploy production applications ranging from personal hobby projects to commercially viable apps.

Tyler Flint, CEO, described the significance of this initial release of Nanobox, “Nanobox is the culmination of seven years of hard work and dedication. This public release represents a huge step in our efforts to simplify the process of developing and running apps in the cloud. We’re excited to demonstrate to the world the first ever ‘micro platform’.”

The term “micro platform” refers to a portable development and deployment environment that can be run on a user’s preferred cloud hosting or local computer without the limitations associated with multi-tenant environments. This new concept of a micro platform is designed to improve upon the popular Platform as a Service (PaaS) model, in which host environments are multi-tenant, and where “noisy neighbors” tend to create unwanted inter-dependencies between applications sharing the same server resources.

The newly-released Nanobox micro platform is expected to compete for market share with the likes of Salesforce’s industry leading Heroku as well as with products from Openshift, Cloudify, and Pythonanywhere. Addressing the differences between Nanbox and industry giant Heroku, Steve Domino explained that users of Nanobox will appreciate the flexibility of being able to host their development environments on their own cloud servers or local environments, which gives them greater control over the total cost of deploying and managing their apps. Compared with alternatives, Nanobox provides developers with more granular control over specific components used to support their applications.

The Nanobox “micro platform” is built on top of Docker, an open-source platform that automates the deployment of applications inside software containers. Nanobox is designed to make Docker functionality more accessible to development teams, who commonly run into issues with configuring and coordinating development environments, and who consider the overhead of “bootstrapping” application environments to be a major hindrance to productivity. Nanobox announced earlier this week that it released support for native Docker interfaces for Linux, Mac, and Windows environments, taking another step towards making the Nanobox environment appealing to a wider spectrum of developers.

Together with the public release of its development platform, Nanobox also announced that it now provides support for Amazon AWS, the most popular cloud hosting provider, which currently owns close to one-third of the cloud hosting market. In addition to AWS, Nanobox currently supports hosting its development platform on Digital Ocean. Nanobox also plans to release support for Google Public Cloud and Linode in the coming weeks. Beyond providing officially-supported cloud hosting adapters, Nanobox also publishes an API to allow users to create their own adapters to use with other hosts.

About Nanobox

Nanobox was founded by a group of software developers and graphic designers with the intention of making software development more efficient. In preparation for its public release and to position itself for expected growth, the company recently moved its headquarters from Rexburg, Idaho to operate in Lehi, Utah with the expectation of becoming one of the upcoming success stories originating from Utah’s “Silicon Slopes”.