NanoValent Appoints Timothy Enns as Chief Executive Officer

NanoValent Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage cancer focused pharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Timothy Enns as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer and President. In his role, Mr. Enns will be responsible for the execution of NanoValent’s business strategy which entails the development and commercialization of the company’s novel Hybrid Polymerized Liposomal Nanoparticle (HPLN) based Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) therapeutics.

Prior to joining NanoValent, Mr. Enns held senior executive roles at KineMed Inc, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (now Otsuka) and Sequus Pharmaceuticals (now JNJ) as well as senior positions at Trilex, Syncor, MGI Pharma and Upjohn (now Pfizer). Mr. Enns has a BS in Nutritional Science & Biochemistry from UC Davis.

With more than 30 years of experience in leadership roles spanning large pharmaceutical and early development stage, venture backed biopharmaceutical companies, Mr. Enns brings broad expertise from discovery through commercialization. "Having now achieved the scientific validation of our platform technology, possessing truly experienced and dynamic people in our leadership team is going to be vital to our success and I’m convinced that Tim’s arrival is an important step in that direction,” said Jon Nagy, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of NanoValent Pharmaceuticals.

"I am very excited to join the NanoValent team at this key moment in our progression and to help drive the successful development of the company’s novel anticancer agents and platform technology," Mr. Enns said. "With a highly experienced and balanced core management team and a well-defined vision I’m convinced that NanoValent is very well positioned to advance its highly differentiated ADC therapeutics very rapidly,” he added.

“While existing chemotherapeutic agents are effective against many kinds of cancers, for relapsed patients such as individuals with Ewing sarcoma, the survival rate has not improved in 30 years. NanoValent’s approach via HPLN ADCs is able to vastly increase the potency of current and emerging therapies and has the potential to make a dramatic difference in the survival outcome for these patients,” said Dr. Timothy Triche, Co-Director of the Center for Personalized Medicine at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of NanoValent Pharmaceuticals.

“Once initially clinically validated in Ewing Sarcoma, NanoValent will also be able to progress further candidates," added Mark Lewis, Chief Operating Officer, “Due, we believe, to the greater flexibility, efficiency and specificity our HPLN approach seemingly allows versus other comparable approaches, either in market or in development. We have already validated our HPLNs with small molecule chemotherapeutics, nucleic acids, and even plasmids containing the entire CRISPR/Cas9 assembly for gene editing. Therefore, although our own leading candidates are initially focused on application in pediatric oncology, they also have broader capability and we also hope very soon to be validating overall regulatory and clinical pathways for many other candidates, in general oncology as well as other therapeutic areas.”

The NanoValent executive team will be in San Francisco during J.P. Morgan 35th Annual Healthcare Conference commencing January 9th, meeting with potential pharmaceuticals partners and investors and is also scheduled to present at BioTech Showcase on Jan 11th. Please contact Mr. Lewis directly for more information.

About NanoValent Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NanoValent Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, is a privately-held company focused on the development and commercialization of a new generation, nanoparticle based, antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology as well as novel anticancer agents based on the company’s proprietary Hybrid Polymerized Liposomal Nanoparticles (HPLN) core technology. So far working in close collaboration with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), NanoValent aims to provide greater flexibility and choice for patients restricted by current treatment options by repositioning existing therapies as well as optimizing the delivery of emerging drug candidates.

The company’s proprietary platform technology, subject to broad patent control, is an important, new, effective and safe drug delivery vehicle comprising a uniquely designed nanoparticle, with an encapsulated drug of choice, linked to various targeting specific, tumor-associated, monoclonal antibodies. Due to this flexibility of drug delivery and targeting NanoValent’s innovative, proprietary, platform technology can be easily used with various therapeutic or diagnostic agents whose potential are restricted due to issues such as suboptimal targeting or unacceptable toxicities. NanoValent’s leading drug candidates, including NV101 (Dox-anti-CD99), NV102 (Dox-anti-CD19) and NV103 (Irinotecan-anti-CD99), are approaching phase I clinical trials with initial validating programs including Ewing Sarcoma. Further development programs with NV102 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) are expected to begin in 2018.

Visit http://www.nanovalent.com for more information.