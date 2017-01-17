NAPCO (North American Polymer Co) attended The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) and the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders’ Show in Orlando, Florida January 10 - 12, 2017. These annual shows presented exciting event opportunities such as the “State of the Industry” panel with award-winning HGTV personality Channing Dawson, and “SHARK! Breakfast,” a branding and networking session.

“This was an excellent and engaging set of conferences for all of us at NAPCO,” said Steve Zamborsky, head of research and development for NAPCO. “We learned a lot about the latest innovations in the refinishing industry and had a great time doing it,” Zamborsky continued.

The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, presented by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), is designed to showcase the latest industry products, technology, and trends within the world of kitchen and bath. At this conference, the NAPCO Team had the thrilling opportunity to connect with some of the best professionals in the industry and to learn about more of the latest designs, products, and technology.

The NAHB International Builders’ Show is the largest annual light construction conference in the world with over 60,000 attendees from 100 countries. Top manufacturers and suppliers gathered to discuss anything and everything related to the industry such as the latest products, materials, and technologies. NAPCO attended the Design & Construction Week (DCW) to learn even more about the latest trends in design for bathrooms, kitchens, and beyond.

The NAPCO team was actively involved with the each of the conferences and had a blast participating in several of the education opportunities such as pre-show courses and demos on the show floor. NAPCO is dedicated to staying up-to-date on all things pertaining to the kitchen and bath industry in order to provide their customers with the best refinishing products, advice, and knowledge.

“At NAPCO, we are always looking to stay ahead of the most recent industry trends, so we will definitely be returning to Orlando next year.” Zamborsky said.

About NAPCO, Ltd.

NAPCO, Ltd. is a 37 year-old company providing equipment, supplies, and training to professional kitchen and bathroom refinishers. A leader in the green remodeling movement, they offer sound alternatives to replacement of counters, sinks, tile, and bathtubs. NAPCO is located in Skokie, IL and services all 50 states and 5 foreign countries. If you are interested in refinishing your tub, tile, or counter top instead of replacing, call 1-800-888-1081 or visit http://www.napcoltd.com today.