Earlier this spring, NAPCO was named one of “Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” by the National Association For Business Resources (NABR). This is a highly desirable commendation as it is awarded to only 101 Chicago-area businesses each year. The award is given out to companies that have shown a significant commitment to improving human resources and customer service operations.

The selection process was highly competitive and consisted of several stages. First, each of the 101 companies were separated into small, medium, and large businesses according to the number of people employed at each business (1-100, 101-300, and 301+ respectively). They were then evaluated by an independent research firm based on company standards in many different areas including; engagement and retention, employee education and development, compensation, recruitment, benefits and employee solutions, engagement, and employee enrichment. Only then were the top 101 companies selected to receive this award.

NAPCO was overjoyed to be able to attend the educational luncheon and awards ceremony as one of the 101 businesses that were selected. Dani Nichols, Vice President, Ricardo Alanis, Shipping & Receiving, Trina Benford, Customer Service, and Steve Coven, President, were all in attendance. In addition to the presentation of the awards, the program included many networking opportunities as well as community activities, an address by the NABR President and CEO Jennifer Kluge, and an educational panel discussion on best practices led by the Chicago Advisory Board.

“It was such an amazing opportunity to attend this presentation by the National Association of Business Resources,” said Steve Coven, Owner and Creative Director at NAPCO. “The educational opportunities were really a once-in-a-lifetime experience and the fact that we were able to be there because of our unwavering dedication to customer service improvement means the world to all of us.”

To go along with the networking and other educational sessions, the program also included two professional seminars. The first was called “Emotionally Intelligent Leadership: The Moral Imperative for Growth and Innovation in the Digital Age” and outlined the reasons why pervasive EQ leadership is so relevant, as through this leadership innovative company culture can be sustained and companies can transform into leaders in their fields. The second presentation was “Cascade Engineering’s Trailblazing Recruiting Programs: Welfare to Career and Returning Citizens” and addressed how companies can make a positive impact in their communities.

NAPCO is proud to have been able to attend this event and be recognized for the outstanding work they do each and every day. NAPCO is always on the lookout for new ways to learn and grow their business practices to continue to provide the best possible customer service for their clients. For more information visit http://www.napcoltd.com or call NAPCO at 800-888-1081.