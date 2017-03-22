Steve Coven, owner and creative director at NAPCO, has been selected as the “Man of the Year” by the Men’s Club of the North Suburban Synagogue Beth El in Highland Park. Steve has been an active member of the Men’s Club for many years, having held several officer positions and serving as a Board member.

“I am truly honored to receive this award from the Beth El Men’s Club,” stated Coven. “This synagogue has been an important part of my family’s life for many years. My three kids grew up going here, and my wife Sara and I have been actively involved in the community of the synagogue for a long time. I feel so grateful to the Men’s Club for having recognized my dedication to the community.” Coven finished.

Steve is known at the synagogue has the man who is always there to lend a hand whenever help is needed. He has been a solid contributor to Men’s Club activities, while managing his career as a business owner. Not only is Steve the owner of NAPCO, but he is also a member of several important professional organizations.

Marc Richards, the NSS Beth El Men’s Club Treasurer, was proud to announce Steve’s selection as “Man of the Year.” “It is amazing that Steve can make the time for the Men’s Club,” Richards commented. “Not only is he a welcome contributor to all of our activities and programs, Steve is also a successful entrepreneur, inventor, and business owner. We are so glad to count Steve as one of our synagogue leaders.” he said.

Steve’s award will be presented and celebrated at the Award Luncheon held at the North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, on Sunday, March 19. Tickets to the event can be purchased online.

For more information about Steve and NAPCO, please visit http://www.napcoltd.com.