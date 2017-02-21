Steve Zamborsky of the North American Polymer Company (NAPCO) will be attending the 44th International Waterborne, High-Solids, and Powder Coatings Symposium in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 19-24. The focus of the symposium will be “Environmentally Friendly Coating Technologies” and proceeds will go to support the School of Polymers & High Performance Materials program at The University of Southern Mississippi.

While in New Orleans, Steve will be a part of a variety of conference events and seminars to learn about the newest innovations in eco-friendly coatings. The symposium offers a panel of expert speakers as well as technical sessions that allow attendees to learn from leading experts about cutting-edge research in both the academic and industry sectors.

There is also a Technology Showcase Exhibit Hall where companies can promote their company and materials in a more intimate setting, and an Interactive Student Poster Session where students from the University of Southern Mississippi can showcase their work. It is the goal of the symposium to train first-class polymer scientists and engineers and to be a reliable resource for high qualified employees in the polymer coatings field.

“I am thrilled to be returning to Louisiana for the Waterborne Symposium,” commented Steve, one of NAPCO’s lead researchers. “I am always excited to travel and learn about new developments in the industry, but this event is especially fitting as NAPCO already offers a line of eco-friendly coatings. I hope to use the information I gather here to expand and improve our already successful product line,” he stated.

In addition to the lectures and seminars, Steve will also attend the short course “Reformulating to Waterborne Coatings”. The session will be facilitated by Robson F. Storey, a professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at The University of Southern Mississippi. The goal of the course will be to provide experts in the coating industry with knowledge of how to reformulate systems to a waterborne system. This intensive two-day class will serve as an introduction to waterborne coating technology, as well as outlining the challenges in converting solvent-borne coating systems to water.

Since 1979, NAPCO has been a leader in products and training for tub, tile, shower, and countertop refinishers. With an emphasis on service, NAPCO is a leader in the field with innovative products that help their customers succeed. NAPCO has pioneered eco-friendly solutions whenever possible. For more information, visit http://www.napcoltd.com