Naperville Law Firm Welcomes New Attorneys

Roscich & Martel Law Firm, LLC, located in Naperville, Illinois, is pleased to announce the hiring of Associate Attorney Adam Wirtz, and Attorney John L. Fioti who will serve as of counsel to the firm.

Naperville Attorney Adam Wirtz will concentrate his practice in personal injury, civil litigation, and criminal and traffic law. He also has extensive experience in handling family law, civil litigation, and collections.

Prior to joining Roscich & Martel Law Firm, LLC, Wirtz managed a successful solo practice in Naperville, and also spent over five years working with a well-known general practice law firm in Aurora. Wirtz obtained his B.S. with honors from Northern Illinois University, and went on to earn his J.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. During law school, he worked with the University of Illinois’ Civil Litigation Clinic, the Federal Public Defenders organization, and the University of Illinois’ Office of Technology Management. Wirtz is an active member of the Illinois State Bar Association, DuPage County Bar Association, and Kane County Bar Association.

DuPage County Attorney John L. Fioti brings over 25 years of litigation experience to his role as of counsel to Roscich & Martel Law Firm, LLC. Fioti primarily focuses his practice in the areas of criminal law, traffic and DUI law. He earned his B.S. in Finance and Economics from Elmhurst College, and graduated with his J.D. from DePaul University College of Law. Fioti holds several special qualifications; he is a Chair Qualified Arbitrator for the Circuit Courts of DuPage County, Cook County, and Kane County.

Fioti is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, where he served on the Association’s General Assembly for three terms. He is also a member of the DuPage County Bar Association, the West Suburban Bar Association, and the Justinian Society of Lawyers. He currently serves as city prosecutor to the City of Oakbrook Terrace, and is the administrative adjudicator for the Village of Carol Stream.

Roscich & Martel Law Firm, LLC is located in Naperville, Illinois. The DuPage County family law firm provides high-quality legal counsel in the practice areas of divorce, family law, criminal law, traffic law, and personal injury. The firm also handles matters pertaining to business and corporate law, real estate, and estate planning.

The accomplished Illinois lawyers have been recognized by numerous professional organizations including: Super Lawyers, The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys, The National Trial Lawyers Organization, Leading Lawyers, and AVVO. For information or to schedule an initial consultation with a member of our legal team please call 630-355-5222 or visit http://www.randrattys.com.