Illinois Super Lawyers from Sullivan Taylor & Gumina, P.C.

The Naperville family law firm of Sullivan Taylor & Gumina, P.C. is proud to announce that six attorneys have been recognized as Illinois Super Lawyers for their exceptional work within the family law arena.

On an annual basis, the top attorneys in each state are recognized by Super Lawyers based on a high degree of professional achievement and peer acknowledgement.

The following attorneys were named 2017 Illinois Super Lawyers: Shareholders Juli A. Gumina and Raiford D. Palmer; Partners Joseph F. Emmerth and Sean M. McCumber; and Senior Counsel Eliot Heidelberger.

Associate Attorney Laura I. Baldwin has been recognized as a 2017 Super Lawyers Rising Star for the second straight year. Rising Stars must be 40 years old or younger, or in practice for 10 years or less. This award is given to only the top 2.5 percent attorneys in the state each year.

The multi-phased Super Lawyers and Rising Stars selection process includes independent research, peer endorsements, and peer evaluations.

About Sullivan Taylor & Gumina, P.C.:

Sullivan Taylor & Gumina, P.C., a premier Illinois family law firm, has successfully served DuPage County since 1994. The attorneys at Sullivan Taylor & Gumina, P.C. represent individuals and families with matters pertaining to divorce, complex divorce, child support and custody, property division, adoption, and domestic violence. Sullivan Taylor & Gumina, P.C. has convenient office locations in Naperville and Schaumburg, Illinois.

The experienced legal team consists of skilled attorneys who also effectively practice alternative dispute resolutions including mediation and collaborative law. The attorneys at Sullivan Taylor & Gumina, P.C. have been recognized by Super Lawyers, AVVO, The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, the Leading Lawyers Network, and the DuPage County Bar Association.

