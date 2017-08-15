I’m pleased to welcome Lisa into this exceptional group of professional women. Her knowledge and experience in her industry are valuable assets to her company and community.

The National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) honors Lisa Marandola as a 2017-2018 inductee into its VIP Woman of the Year Circle. She is recognized with this prestigious distinction for leadership in entrepreneurship. NAPW is the nation’s leading networking organization exclusively for professional women, boasting more than 850,000 members, a thriving eChapter and over 200 operating Local Chapters.

“I’m pleased to welcome Lisa into this exceptional group of professional women,” said NAPW President Star Jones. “Her knowledge and experience in her industry are valuable assets to her company and community.”

Self-motivated and results-driven to succeed, Lisa Marandola is a seasoned professional who has constantly set her goals to keep pace with her highest aspirations for personal excellence. Throughout her career, she has exhibited exemplary teamwork, expertise, integrity and dedication.

A Registered Nurse, Ms. Marandola is a Certified Clinical Documentation Specialist at Kaleida Health. In her role, she works to ensure that every patient’s documentation is thorough and accurate. She accomplishes this by using her nursing skills, her expansive knowledge of documentation standards in the medical field, and her expertise in patient safety, healthcare management, communications and critical care.

While she has more than six years of experience in documentation standards and guidelines for both adult and pediatric patients, Ms. Marandola now focuses on working with children, specifically neonates in the NICU, hematology/oncology and surgical floor. To realize her goal of constantly improving documentation of a patient from entry to discharge, she works closely with other departments and staff when it comes to analyzing reviews of clinical and coding data.

Before joining Kaleida Health in 2010, Ms. Marandola held the position of General Duty Medical-Surgical Nurse at Erie County Medical Center for five years. Currently pursuing her Master’s in Psychology, Ms. Marandola holds a number of degrees, including a B.A. in Nursing Leadership from Grand Canyon University, a B.A. in Psychology from Daemen College and an A.A.S. in Nursing from Erie Community College.

Awards & Accomplishments:

Master’s Candidate, Psychology; B.A., Grand Canyon University, Nursing Leadership; B.A., Daemen College, Psychology; A.A.S., Erie Community College, Nursing; member of the Association of Clinical Documentation Improvement Practitioners, AHIMA

About NAPW

