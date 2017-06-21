I am proud of my commitment to serving the public.

The National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) honors Kelly Pierson as a 2017-2018 inductee into its VIP Woman of the Year Circle. She is recognized with this prestigious distinction for leadership in government. NAPW is the nation’s leading networking organization exclusively for professional women, boasting more than 850,000 members, a thriving eChapter and over 200 operating Local Chapters.

“I’m pleased to welcome Kelly into this exceptional group of professional women,” said NAPW President Star Jones. “Her knowledge and experience in her industry are valuable assets to her company and community.”

After more than a decade of working at a prominent law firm, Kelly Pierson knew she needed a change. “I realized my drive and passion were taking me to places that I needed to challenge myself professionally,” she said. Inspired by mentors and motivators she worked with and met along the way, Ms. Pierson embarked on a career in local government, where she has been working steadily for the past 18 years.

In her position as Chief of Staff at Broward County Board of County Commissioners in Fort Lauderdale, FL, for just over six years, Ms. Pierson has a key role in advising the County Mayor, acting as a liaison between the administration and staff. “I also participate in regular meetings and briefings with the Mayor, County Administrator and Department Directors to discuss County policies and legislative issues,” she added. She uses her skills as an excellent writer, communicator and problem-solver to perform other responsibilities such as managing the Mayor’s schedule, coordinating briefings, meetings and travel; preparing scripts for meetings; preparing board meeting and workshop documents; performing general office accounting management; assessing inquiries directed to the Mayor and determining the proper course of action and delegating to the appropriate individual to manage.

Ms. Pierson acknowledges politics can be difficult but feels rewarded by the fact that she is able to help so many local residents. “I am proud of my commitment to serving the public. I am hopeful the general public realizes the effort that really goes into getting projects completed,” she said. After more than nearly two decades working in the political arena, Ms. Pierson is seeking to transition into another field. “I would like to further develop my professional skills and ability to assist the public and the county as best as I can,” said Ms. Pierson. “I have been looking at careers in human resources, education or counseling in some capacity and would like to work on a one-on-one basis with others.

Awards & Accomplishments:

B.A., Florida Atlantic University, Public Management; member of the Society for Human Resource Management

About NAPW

NAPW’s mission is to provide an exclusive, highly advanced networking forum to successful women executives, professionals and entrepreneurs where they can aspire, connect and achieve. Through innovative resources, unique tools and progressive benefits, professional women interact, exchange ideas, advance their knowledge and empower each other.