The National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) honors Jacqueline Diamond as a 2017-2018 inductee into its VIP Woman of the Year Circle. She is recognized with this prestigious distinction for leadership in healthcare. NAPW is the nation’s leading networking organization exclusively for professional women, boasting more than 850,000 members, a thriving eChapter and over 200 operating Local Chapters.

“I’m pleased to welcome Jacqueline into this exceptional group of professional women,” said NAPW President Star Jones. “Her knowledge and experience in her industry are valuable assets to her company and community.”

Jacqueline Diamond has nearly 30 years of nursing experience. Since 2015, she has been Assistant Director of Nursing at Kane Regional Health Facilities of Allegheny County: Ross Township. In her role at the private nursing home, she facilitates education, promotes quality patient care, monitors incident reports, investigates resident issues, oversees staffing, communicates and acts as the liaison between families, and is involved in the nursing Q&A process.

Before joining Kane Regional Health Facilities, Ms. Diamond held management positions at acute care hospitals, was Director of Nursing at for-profit and nonprofit companies and was a Nurse Consultant for an insurance company. Ms. Diamond is also a Certified Legal Nurse Consultant.

A published author and public speaker, Ms. Diamond’s newest, soon-to-be published book is titled, "Hot flashes, Heartaches and Wholeness. A Menopausal Guide to Reclaim Your Life and Feel Like a Woman Again." She holds a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership (M.S.O.L.) from Geneva College and earned her B.S.N. from Duquesne University School of Nursing.

